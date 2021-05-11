Local high schools competed in the Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge over the weekend. McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman hosted the event on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.
With 11 schools competing in the meet, the two hosts came out on top. The boys of McCracken County finished in first place while Paducah Tilghman’s boys finished in fourth behind Calloway County and Murray.
The ladies of Paducah Tilghman finished in first place ahead of Calloway County and Assumption in the top three. The Lady Mustangs finished in fifth place behind fourth-place Murray.
GIRLS
Team Scores
Paducah Tilghman, 158
Calloway County, 129.33
Assumption, 123
Murray, 96.33
McCracken County, 73
4x800m Relay
Assumption, 10:28.94
Calloway County, 10:44.75
Paducah Tilghman, 11:06.13
100m Hurdles
Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 16.68
Kari Withfield, Paducah Tilghman, 18.76
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 18.85
100 Meters
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 12.68
Aliyah Andrews, Ripley High School, 13.11
Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 13.22
4x200m Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:56.96
Assumption, 1:58.54
McCracken County, 2:01.37
1600 Meters
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 5:47.70
Emma Newton, McCracken County, 5:49.93
Ashley Vonnahme, Murray, 6:14.23
4x100m Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 50.43
Ripley High School, 52.47
Calloway County, 52.49
400 Meters
Madeline Powell, Assumption, 1:00.55
Elle Carson, Calloway County, 1:03.81
Sophie Jermone, Assumption, 1:04.74
300m Hurdles
Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 51.25
Kari Withfield, Paducah Tilghman, 52.15
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 55.01
800 Meters
Julia Schmitt, Assumption, 2:24.48
Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2:25.52
Lila Bensenhaver, Assumption, 2:27.58
200 Meters
Aliyah Andrews, Ripley High School, 26.75
Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 27.40
Hollis Bourque, Murray, 27.60
3200 Meters
Kate Sherman, Assumption, 12:35.87
Cammie McIntyre, Assumption, 12:48.71
Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 13:02.90
4x400m Relay
Assumption, 4:18.14
Paducah Tilghman, 4:34.21
Calloway County, 4:44.36
High Jump
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 4’ 10”
Alec Rodgers, Calloway County, 4’ 4”
Nivea Lake, Ripley High School, 4’ 4”
Farris Howard, Murray, 4’ 4”
Pole Vault
Katie Wright, Assumption, 11’ 0”
Erin Faulkner, Murray, 7’ 6”
Eowyn Gesler, Calloway County, 6’ 6”
Long Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 17’ 2.5”
Lauren Schweitzer, Assumption, 16’ 5”
Heaven Ward, Ripley High School, 16’ 2”
Triple Jump
Lauren Schweitzer, Assumption, 35’ 1.5”
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 33’ 11.5”
Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 32’ 8”
Discus
Jade Oakley, Murray, 112’ 5”
Kawai Olive, Murray, 89’ 1”
Francesa Hodge, Paducah Tilghman, 78’ 11”
Shot Put
Jade Oakley, Murray, 31’ 8”
Lydia Bell, Calloway County, 28’ 1”
Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 27’ 5”
BOYS
Team Scores
McCracken County, 155
Calloway County, 129
Murray, 117
Paducah Tilghman, 109
Ripley High School 69
4x800m Relay
McCracken County, 8:48.24
Calloway County, 9:16.26
Paducah Tilghman, 9:23.80
110m Hurdles
Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 16.31
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 17.50
Taylor Markham, Ripley High School, 19.00
100 Meters
TJ Elder, Ripley High School, 11.33
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 11.41
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 11.46
4x200m Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:33.81
Calloway County, 1:35.12
Murray, 1:37.44
1600 Meters
Thomas Newton, McCracken County, 4:52.23
Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman, 4:52.66
Matthew Johnson, Vienna High School, 4:53.13
4x100m Relay
Ripley High School, 43.89
Calloway County, 47.00
Murray, 47.09
400 Meters
Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 51.10
Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 53.36
Gabe Duncan, Vienna High School, 55.76
300m Hurdles
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 40.80
Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 43.21
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 44.28
800 Meters
Ethan Futrell, Calloway County, 2:14.37
Jeremiah Grogan, McCracken County, 2:14.82
Thomas Newton, McCracken County, 2:16.28
200 Meters
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 23.53
Xavier Biggers, Murray, 23.97
TJ Elder, Ripley High School, 24.03
3200 Meters
Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 10:36.51
Matthew Johnson, Vienna High School, 10:58.82
Luke Cross, Murray, 11:01.96
4x400m Relay
McCracken County, 3:40.93
Paducah Tilghman, 3:48.35
Murray, 3:50.23
High Jump
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6’ 4”
Keaton McCoy, Murray, 5’ 4”
Zavion Carman, Murray, 5’ 4”
Pole Vault
Seth Hill, McCracken County, 11’ 6”
Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray, 11’ 0”
Justin Morgan, Calloway County, 9’ 0”
Long Jump
TJ Elder, Ripley High School, 22’ 4.75”
Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman, 20’ 11.75”
Race Richards, Mayfield, 19’ 1”
Triple Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 43’ 4.75”
Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 40’ 10.75”
Nathan Tracy, McCracken County, 40’ 8.25”
Discus
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 150’ 10”
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 149’ 5”
Mason Poland, Vienna High School, 132’ 10”
Shot Put
Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 47” 7.5”
Kendrick Price, Ripley High School, 46’ 8”
LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 45’ 6”
