Local high schools competed in the Swift and Staley Midwest Team Challenge over the weekend. McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman hosted the event on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.

With 11 schools competing in the meet, the two hosts came out on top. The boys of McCracken County finished in first place while Paducah Tilghman’s boys finished in fourth behind Calloway County and Murray.

The ladies of Paducah Tilghman finished in first place ahead of Calloway County and Assumption in the top three. The Lady Mustangs finished in fifth place behind fourth-place Murray.

GIRLS

Team Scores

Paducah Tilghman, 158

Calloway County, 129.33

Assumption, 123

Murray, 96.33

McCracken County, 73

4x800m Relay

Assumption, 10:28.94

Calloway County, 10:44.75

Paducah Tilghman, 11:06.13

100m Hurdles

Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 16.68

Kari Withfield, Paducah Tilghman, 18.76

Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 18.85

100 Meters

Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 12.68

Aliyah Andrews, Ripley High School, 13.11

Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 13.22

4x200m Relay

Paducah Tilghman, 1:56.96

Assumption, 1:58.54

McCracken County, 2:01.37

1600 Meters

Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 5:47.70

Emma Newton, McCracken County, 5:49.93

Ashley Vonnahme, Murray, 6:14.23

4x100m Relay

Paducah Tilghman, 50.43

Ripley High School, 52.47

Calloway County, 52.49

400 Meters

Madeline Powell, Assumption, 1:00.55

Elle Carson, Calloway County, 1:03.81

Sophie Jermone, Assumption, 1:04.74

300m Hurdles

Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 51.25

Kari Withfield, Paducah Tilghman, 52.15

Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 55.01

800 Meters

Julia Schmitt, Assumption, 2:24.48

Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2:25.52

Lila Bensenhaver, Assumption, 2:27.58

200 Meters

Aliyah Andrews, Ripley High School, 26.75

Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 27.40

Hollis Bourque, Murray, 27.60

3200 Meters

Kate Sherman, Assumption, 12:35.87

Cammie McIntyre, Assumption, 12:48.71

Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 13:02.90

4x400m Relay

Assumption, 4:18.14

Paducah Tilghman, 4:34.21

Calloway County, 4:44.36

High Jump

Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 4’ 10”

Alec Rodgers, Calloway County, 4’ 4”

Nivea Lake, Ripley High School, 4’ 4”

Farris Howard, Murray, 4’ 4”

Pole Vault

Katie Wright, Assumption, 11’ 0”

Erin Faulkner, Murray, 7’ 6”

Eowyn Gesler, Calloway County, 6’ 6”

Long Jump

Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 17’ 2.5”

Lauren Schweitzer, Assumption, 16’ 5”

Heaven Ward, Ripley High School, 16’ 2”

Triple Jump

Lauren Schweitzer, Assumption, 35’ 1.5”

Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 33’ 11.5”

Rachel Trzepacz, Murray, 32’ 8”

Discus

Jade Oakley, Murray, 112’ 5”

Kawai Olive, Murray, 89’ 1”

Francesa Hodge, Paducah Tilghman, 78’ 11”

Shot Put

Jade Oakley, Murray, 31’ 8”

Lydia Bell, Calloway County, 28’ 1”

Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 27’ 5”

BOYS

Team Scores

McCracken County, 155

Calloway County, 129

Murray, 117

Paducah Tilghman, 109

Ripley High School 69

4x800m Relay

McCracken County, 8:48.24

Calloway County, 9:16.26

Paducah Tilghman, 9:23.80

110m Hurdles

Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 16.31

Conner Moore, McCracken County, 17.50

Taylor Markham, Ripley High School, 19.00

100 Meters

TJ Elder, Ripley High School, 11.33

Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 11.41

Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 11.46

4x200m Relay

Paducah Tilghman, 1:33.81

Calloway County, 1:35.12

Murray, 1:37.44

1600 Meters

Thomas Newton, McCracken County, 4:52.23

Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman, 4:52.66

Matthew Johnson, Vienna High School, 4:53.13

4x100m Relay

Ripley High School, 43.89

Calloway County, 47.00

Murray, 47.09

400 Meters

Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 51.10

Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 53.36

Gabe Duncan, Vienna High School, 55.76

300m Hurdles

Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 40.80

Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 43.21

Conner Moore, McCracken County, 44.28

800 Meters

Ethan Futrell, Calloway County, 2:14.37

Jeremiah Grogan, McCracken County, 2:14.82

Thomas Newton, McCracken County, 2:16.28

200 Meters

Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 23.53

Xavier Biggers, Murray, 23.97

TJ Elder, Ripley High School, 24.03

3200 Meters

Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 10:36.51

Matthew Johnson, Vienna High School, 10:58.82

Luke Cross, Murray, 11:01.96

4x400m Relay

McCracken County, 3:40.93

Paducah Tilghman, 3:48.35

Murray, 3:50.23

High Jump

Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6’ 4”

Keaton McCoy, Murray, 5’ 4”

Zavion Carman, Murray, 5’ 4”

Pole Vault

Seth Hill, McCracken County, 11’ 6”

Rowdy Sokolowski, Murray, 11’ 0”

Justin Morgan, Calloway County, 9’ 0”

Long Jump

TJ Elder, Ripley High School, 22’ 4.75”

Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman, 20’ 11.75”

Race Richards, Mayfield, 19’ 1”

Triple Jump

Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 43’ 4.75”

Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 40’ 10.75”

Nathan Tracy, McCracken County, 40’ 8.25”

Discus

Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 150’ 10”

LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 149’ 5”

Mason Poland, Vienna High School, 132’ 10”

Shot Put

Sebastian Lawrence, Murray, 47” 7.5”

Kendrick Price, Ripley High School, 46’ 8”

LeAndre Bolen Jr., McCracken County, 45’ 6”

