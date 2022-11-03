After placing fourth in the 2022 KHSAA Wrestling State Championships and having three wrestlers bring home state championship titles as individuals, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado are ready to get back at it. And while the summer has been busy traveling to tournaments across the country, the excitement of the season was added upon with the recent No. 1 ranking in State preseason standings.
“Knowing what we had coming back, including our three returning state champions and three more state placers we knew we would be in discussions early on,” Paducah Tilghman wrestling coach Seth Livingston said. “We have been working really hard for the last few years to build this program and there’s a lot of work to still be done.”
Eli Peyton, Malachi Rider and Uriah Virzi secured the first state championship titles in Tilghman wrestling history last season. Additionally, Jayden Frazier finished third, Jimmy Mooney finished fourth and Jack James finished eighth to add to the Blue Tornado’s postseason success. That success led to a fourth place podium finish as a team and runner-up title among small schools at the state tournament.
Under the direction of coach Livingston and his coaching staff, the Blue Tornado have built a top-notch wrestling program that can compete against wrestling giant Union County.
“A ranking is not a result, but it’s a reflection of the work that the kids have been putting in,” Livingston said. “Union County is still at the top, I think they have won seven in a row, so we all know we need to beat Union County if we want to finish at the top.”
On that preseason ranking list Union County sits in fourth place behind Johnston Central in second, and Trinity Louisville in third. Christian County and Caldwell County join the list as fellow First Region teams in 13th and 18th places respectively.
To add to the hype of the upcoming season, senior Kendra Johnston placed third in the nation at the USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals in Iowa over the weekend. Johnston has not only found success in the off-season, but also capped off her junior year with a State Title at the KYWCA Kentucky Girls State Championships in February. And while girls wrestling isn’t a sanctioned sport in the state of Kentucky, assistant coach Steffanie Hampton and others are hoping that will change soon enough.
When it comes down to it, the preseason ranking and the success last season doesn’t hold a candle to the expectations that coach Livingston and his athletes have for themselves.
“Nobody’s expectations are higher than our own,” Livingston said. “The kids understand that and realize that pressure is a privilege. If you have high expectations for yourself then others will have high expectations for you.”
For now, those expectations are simply that, just expectations. They expect to come out each practice and give it their all, they expect that practice to turn into successful tournaments and eventually state titles. For now the Paducah Tilghman Wrestling team will have to wait for the season to start, and that means cheering on their fellow teammates that also play under the Friday night lights.
Coach Livingston has several varsity athletes who also put on pads and a helmet for the Blue Tornado including two of his three state champs. And while he can’t wait for them to get their reps in on the wrestling mat, he wishes nothing more than for them to make it to another state championship game.
“I really hope they make it to the state championship game,” Livingston said. “It would be great to see them have that success and turn around and have success in wrestling as well, but that means we won’t see them until December.”
With the lack of varsity wrestlers available, Livingston and his coaching staff are still putting together the upcoming schedule. He says they will do quite a bit of out-of-state traveling with the crew he’s got and go full speed ahead whenever he gets his full roster together.
They plan to host another action packed Steve Johnston Memorial Invitational as well as a fun event against McCracken County.
