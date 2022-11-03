After placing fourth in the 2022 KHSAA Wrestling State Championships and having three wrestlers bring home state championship titles as individuals, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado are ready to get back at it. And while the summer has been busy traveling to tournaments across the country, the excitement of the season was added upon with the recent No. 1 ranking in State preseason standings.

“Knowing what we had coming back, including our three returning state champions and three more state placers we knew we would be in discussions early on,” Paducah Tilghman wrestling coach Seth Livingston said. “We have been working really hard for the last few years to build this program and there’s a lot of work to still be done.”

