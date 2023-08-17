The 2023 High School football season starts this weekend, with western Kentucky teams ready to take the field on their home fields and on the road. For one team though, that home opener has been put on hold after an EF-1 tornado did some damage to their football stadium.
Fulton County was set to host Gleason, TN on Friday night, but after the tornado did some damage to the fields lighting they were forced to improvise. But, Pilots head coach James Bridges wasn’t as concerned about the condition of his field as much as he was about making sure everyone was alright.
“The biggest part was just making sure that everyone was OK in town and that all the business and homes got their power on,” Bridges told WPSD’s Adam Wells. “I sent out a text message to the guys making sure they were OK after all of that happened. I told them that we will get ready to beat Gleason as long as the Good Lord is willing that we can get there and go play them and fight through what we have to fight through. We are just going to fight through it and do what we do every day.”
Opening night will now be this Saturday, August 19 at Gleason at 7 p.m.
Bridges says the replacement lights won’t be able to be installed for two or three weeks, which means their next scheduled home game against Calloway County on September 1, will be moved to the Lakers field instead.
