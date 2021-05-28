The Paducah Tilghman baseball team is entering the postseason with plenty of momentum on its side.
The Blue Tornado closed out their 2021 regular-season schedule Thursday with a 10-4 win over visiting Hardin County (IL) to go into next week’s Second District tournament riding a seven-game win streak.
“It feels good,” Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald said of extending the win streak. “We talked before the game that this was the last game of the year and that the real season starts on Monday (in the district tournament) and how it would be nice to go into the real season with some momentum.”
Thursday’s game was called with one out in the bottom of the fifth inning after a power outage at Brooks Stadium. An ominously dark sky portended the coming thunderstorm, and the teams decided to make the game official.
The Cougars hung with the Tornado (25-3) early on, as the game was tied 2-2 after two innings.
But Tilghman exploded for seven hits and eight runs over the next two frames to take a commanding lead.
“In the first couple of innings, we didn’t have very many quality at-bats,” Donald said. “Then the next couple innings, we had quality at-bats, and that led to the eight runs.”
Freshman Jack James got his first pitching start of the season Thursday and was able to hold the Cougars’ offense in check despite struggling with his location.
He threw a no-hitter over four innings but did give up five walks and three runs and had a couple batters reach base via errors from the defense behind him.
“We’ve been interested in seeing him, and this was a good opportunity to see him. He was a little nervous and had some walks, but he got through it,” Donald said of James. “He did about what was expected of him coming in. Overall, I thought he did a good job.”
Offensively, the Tornado scored a run in each of the first two innings to support their freshman pitcher. Jaylen Seay drew a leadoff walk and eventually worked his way around the bases to score on a passed ball third strike to Levin East.
The second-inning run came courtesy of an RBI single from Leyton Patterson.
Patterson’s hit tied the game after Hardin County had scored twice in the top of the second. Levi Snyder drew a leadoff walk and eventually scored on a Tilghman error that allowed Lance Ditterline to reach base. And Morgan Fricker followed with an RBI groundout.
The Tornado responded with a three-run third frame to take a 5-2 lead. East and Justin West hit back-to-back singles, and Gunner Massey (RBI single) and Zion LaGrone (two-RBI single) followed with run-scoring hits.
The Cougars got a run back in the top of the fourth after leading off the inning with two consecutive walks. With two outs, Nick Austin reached base on an error that plated the run.
Leading 5-3, Tilghman broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning. East had an RBI bunt single, and Massey added an RBI groundout in the frame. The other three runs came via a pair of wild pitches and a balk. Hardin County closed the scoring in the top of the fifth with Massey taking the mound in relief of James. Gavin Smith led off with a single and eventually came around to score on a two-out wild pitch.
Tilghman’s 10-hit, 10-run night was powered by LaGrone (2 singles, 2 RBIs), Patterson (2 singles, RBI), East (2 singles, RBI) and Massey (single, 2 RBIs).
Inside the dugout at a dark Brooks Stadium after the game, Donald reflected on his first regular season at the helm of the Tornado, calling it “one to remember.” It’s already included a Class 2A state championship, but the coach has his sights set on accomplishing much more.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better start, and I’ve had a lot of fun with these kids,” he said. “It’s been a good run, and now we’re ready to see if we can get our real payday come next week.”
Tilghman opens district tournament play Monday at home against St. Mary at 6 p.m. looking for a victory to advance to the championship game against McCracken County. Donald said his team is going to have to be ready to face the pitching of the Vikings’ Division-I signee in Parker MacCauley.
“The MacCauley kid is going to Tennessee Tech, and he wouldn’t be going there if he couldn’t play. So we’re going to have to come out and play, and we’re going to have to have a lot of quality at-bats,” he said. “But I think we’ll be up for the challenge.”
