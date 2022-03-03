Friday night will feature two semifinal games on the boys side of the First Region tournament. Four of the best teams across the region will square off in an attempt to get one step closer to the First Region title. Starting out the night is the first contest of the season between McCracken County and Mayfield.
The last time the Mustangs and Cardinals met on the hardwood was January of 2021 when McCracken County won 67-52. The Mustangs were in the middle of what would be a 10-game winning streak and their fifth win of that season. McCracken County won that contest on a 44% shooting performance from the field, 29.2% from the 3-point line, and 64% from the charity stripe.
That team looks slightly different compared to the team that will take the floor on Friday night. The top two leading scorers of that game for the Mustangs will not be on the floor in this contest, Noah Dumas has since graduated and Ian Hart is out on injury.
Mayfield’s top two scorers in that last contest have both graduated as well. The leading scorer that night who is still with the Cardinals is Nolan Fulton who put up five points against McCracken. The Cardinals shot 45.9% from the field, 37.5% from downtown and 78.9% from the charity stripe. That Mayfield team finished the season with an 11-9 record while this year’s Cardinals have gone 17-7.
Finishing off the night will be a tough battle between Murray and Paducah Tilghman. The Tigers have won the last three outings against Tilghman, all with very similar scorers. The most recent was a 62-55 decision in favor of Murray on January 24.
Murray came out shooting 53.5% from the field, 42.9% from long range and 58.8 from the free throw line. Grant Whitaker led the way to victory with 20 points and 10 rebounds on 6 of 12 shooting and Trey Boggess was right behind with 18 points. The Tigers currently hold a 23-6 record with a 13-4 region record.
Tilghman was led by Tragen Arthur with 16 points on 4 of 10 shooting from downtown. Jequan Warren followed with 12 and Mian Shaw was right behind with 11 points. The Blue Tornado shot just 38% from the field, 25% from the 3-point line and a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe. Tilghman currently holds a 20-8 record and 13-4 record against fellow First Region opponents.
Both games are bound to showcase some of the best talent the First Region has to offer. The current KHSAA RPI standing proves that, McCracken County sitting atop that list, Murray is second on that list, Tilghman is right behind them and Mayfield sits in fifth place behind Calloway County.
