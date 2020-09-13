MUSTANGS
Hunter Bradley: 16 carries, 68 yards, TD
Carter Roland: 10 carries, 57 yards
LeAndre Bolen: INT TD, two sacks
CARDINALS
Daniel Coles: five catches, 72 yards, TD
CALLOWAY COUNTY 33, MARSHALL COUNTY 0LAKERS
Kanyon Franklin: 6-7 passing, 80 yards, TD; 12 rushes, 69 yards, 2 TD
Zach Orange: 10 rushes, 67 yards
Timarion Bledsoe: eight rushes, 66 yards, TD
Nick Watters: three sacks
MARSHALS
Quinn Smith: 4-10 passing, 69 yards
Garrett Parker: 16 rushes, 54 yards
CALDWELL COUNTY 22, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 0
TIGERS
Russ Beshear: 20-28 passing, 212 yards, TD; 14 rushes, 11 yards
Travion Samuel: 22 carries, 58 yards
Baron Wells: eight catches, 75 yards
Tripp Branch: four catches, 68 yards, TD
ROCKETS
Xander Tabor: 16 carries, 119 yards
GRAVES COUNTY 17, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 7
EAGLES
Clint McKee: 35 carries, 206 yards, TD
Mason Grant: four catches, 72 yards, TD
BLUE TORNADO
Seth Slayton: eight carries, 71 yards
MURRAY 47, WEBSTER COUNTY 6
TIGERS
Charvelle McCallister: 11 carries, 124 yards, three TDs
Rowdy Sokolowski: 5-7 passing, 109 yards, two TDs; two carries, 57 yards
Dijon Miles: three catches, 74 yards, TD
TRIGG COUNTY 56, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0
WILDCATS
JaQuellus Martin: three rushing TDs, one receiving TD
BOMBERS
Cohen Williams: eight tackles, fumble recovery
UNION CITY 28, FULTON COUNTY 12
PILOTS
DiAvian Bradley: nine carries, 49 yards, TD
Max Gibbs: 6-18 passing, 139 yards, TD
