MUSTANGS

Hunter Bradley: 16 carries, 68 yards, TD

Carter Roland: 10 carries, 57 yards

LeAndre Bolen: INT TD, two sacks

CARDINALS

Daniel Coles: five catches, 72 yards, TD

CALLOWAY COUNTY 33, MARSHALL COUNTY 0LAKERS

Kanyon Franklin: 6-7 passing, 80 yards, TD; 12 rushes, 69 yards, 2 TD

Zach Orange: 10 rushes, 67 yards

Timarion Bledsoe: eight rushes, 66 yards, TD

Nick Watters: three sacks

MARSHALS

Quinn Smith: 4-10 passing, 69 yards

Garrett Parker: 16 rushes, 54 yards

CALDWELL COUNTY 22, CRITTENDEN COUNTY 0

TIGERS

Russ Beshear: 20-28 passing, 212 yards, TD; 14 rushes, 11 yards

Travion Samuel: 22 carries, 58 yards

Baron Wells: eight catches, 75 yards

Tripp Branch: four catches, 68 yards, TD

ROCKETS

Xander Tabor: 16 carries, 119 yards

GRAVES COUNTY 17, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 7

EAGLES

Clint McKee: 35 carries, 206 yards, TD

Mason Grant: four catches, 72 yards, TD

BLUE TORNADO

Seth Slayton: eight carries, 71 yards

MURRAY 47, WEBSTER COUNTY 6

TIGERS

Charvelle McCallister: 11 carries, 124 yards, three TDs

Rowdy Sokolowski: 5-7 passing, 109 yards, two TDs; two carries, 57 yards

Dijon Miles: three catches, 74 yards, TD

TRIGG COUNTY 56, BALLARD MEMORIAL 0

WILDCATS

JaQuellus Martin: three rushing TDs, one receiving TD

BOMBERS

Cohen Williams: eight tackles, fumble recovery

UNION CITY 28, FULTON COUNTY 12

PILOTS

DiAvian Bradley: nine carries, 49 yards, TD

Max Gibbs: 6-18 passing, 139 yards, TD

