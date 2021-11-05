Mayfield (9-1) vs. Ballard Memorial (1-9)
The battle between the Mayfield Cardinals and Ballard Memorial Bombers is a classic tale of a top seeded team taking on the bottom seeded team. The Cardinals nearly had a perfect season if it weren’t for a last minute loss to Murray 25-21. With a record of 9-1, they hold the exact opposite record of their upcoming opponent. The Bombers picked up their solo win in their second to last game of the season against Fort Campbell 8-6. Earlier in the season, the two teams met in Mayfield, where the Cardinal defense held the Bombers to just six points compared to their 70.
Ballard Memorial is coming off a hard 64-0 loss over Muhlenberg County and Mayfield last took down Madisonville-North Hopkins 50-23.
Graves County (8-2) vs. Breckinridge County (4-6)
Graves County has had an impressive season losing only to Mayfield and Owensboro, both teams who have only lost once. Breckinridge visited Graves County on Sept. 24 where the Eagles flew away with the game 55-7. Clint McKee had a stellar night against the Fighting Tigers, marching in four touchdowns on five carries and 111 yards. The Eagles tried three different quarterbacks, each completing 100% of their pass attempts, combining for 188 yards.
Breckinridge County finished their regular season with a 30-28 win over the 0-10 Edmonson County Wildcats and now hold a four game win streak heading into playoffs. Graves County most recently put up a 31-7 winning performance against Marshall County (3-7) and are on a two game winning streak.
Marshall County (3-7) vs. Trinity (3-7)
This match-up between the Marshals and Shamrocks will be only the second game played between the two schools in their history. In 2019 Trinity routed Marshall County 63-0 in the Class 6A 2019 UK Orthopedics/KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
Neither team has had overly impressive seasons but by the numbers they seem to be evenly matched. Each hold a record of 3-7. The Shamrocks have put up 1,289 rushing yards on the season and 1,723 receiving yards and the Marshals hold 1,537 rushing yards and just 847 receiving yards.
Caldwell County (7-3) vs. Murray (7-2)
This might be the ultimate game of the weekend for western Kentucky that could go either way. Both Caldwell County and Murray have played impressive seasons. The two teams met on Oct. 15 at Murray High School where the Caldwell County Tigers pulled off the 20-14 victory on their home turf. Murray put up 334 yards of total offense, 185 rushing and 149 receiving. Caldwell had only 13 total receiving yards according to the stats on khsaa.org but put up 179 rushing yards amongst three athletes.
Most recently for Caldwell County, they claimed an impressive 43-6 over Trigg County, they currently hold a three game winning streak. A two game winning streak is on the line for Murray as they most recently beat Fulton County handily, 49-0.
Fulton County (1-9) vs. Crittenden County (4-6):
Since 1998, the Fulton County Pilots and Crittenden County Rockets have met 18 times and all 18 games have resulted in a win for the Rockets. Most recently, the Rockets shut out the Pilots 36-0 on Oct. 16 in Fulton County. The Pilots last regular season game was a shutout 49-0 against Murray. Fulton County’s one win came against Ballard Memorial early in the season where they won 8-0. Crittenden County is currently on a two game losing streak after most recently losing to Dresden, TN 20-13.
All-in-all it should be a great first round of playoff football no matter what game you might choose to go to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.