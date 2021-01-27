Midway through the second quarter of Tuesday’s game at St. Mary, Paducah Tilghman boys basketball head coach Greg Overstreet called a timeout. That brief meeting proved timely, as a five-point lead proceeded to grow to double digits before halftime, giving the Blue Tornado the separation they needed in an eventual 58-40 victory.
“I just wanted them to pick up the intensity a little bit. It was nothing really more than that,” Overstreet said of that timeout. “We came out a little on the slow side, so I wanted to motivate them some.”
Overstreet said his team’s early sluggishness may have been the result of being a little too relaxed after seeing St. Mary’s top scorer, senior Parker MacCauley, in street clothes. Vikings head coach Chase Denson said MacCauley, who came in averaging 19.7 points per game, sprained his ankle late in Saturday’s loss to Graves County.
“He was a game-time decision, and we thought he wasn’t ready to go,” Denson said.
Minus that key piece of the starting lineup, the Vikings (5-5) struggled to muster much offense early on, trailing 9-4 after the first quarter. But they were able to hang around within single digits until Overstreet called that timeout with just over four minutes left in the second quarter.
“Our guys compete no matter who we’re playing, and I thought we battled really well tonight,” Denson said. “That’s a good team we just played, and I’m really proud of our effort.”
Following that timeout, the Blue Tornado (5-2) began pulling away courtesy of a 10-0 run that was started by 3-pointers from seniors Eli Brown and Tragen Keyes. St. Mary sophomore Daniel Willett closed the first half with a layup to send the Vikings into halftime trailing 29-16.
St. Mary clawed back to within seven, 35-28, on a layup from senior Bryce Haas with 3:09 left in the third quarter, but Tilghman answered by closing the period on a 9-0 run to lead 44-28 going into the fourth en route to the victory.
Overstreet, who coached for 16 years at St. Mary and is now in his second year at Tilghman, shared greetings with former players MacCauley, Haas and others after the game.
“This place will always have a place in my heart,” he said. “I was here 16 years, so I got to know everybody. A lot of the kids that played tonight played a lot for me as sophomores, so I know those kids and their families really well. So tonight was a special night.”
Brown (19 points) and Keyes (10) both scored in double figures for Tilghman, which also got nine from senior Landon Fitzgerald and seven from sophomore Jayvion Powell.
Seniors Michael Lurtz (11 points) and Jack Bell (9), Haas (8) and Fleming (6) led the Vikings in scoring.
Tilghman 9 20 15 14 — 58
St. Mary 4 12 12 12 — 40
Tilghman: Brown 19, Keyes 10, Fitzgerald 9, Powell 7, Thomas 4, Marshall 4, Shaw 3, Goodwin 2.
St. Mary: Lurtz 11, Bell 9, Haas 8, Fleming 6, C. Hrdlicka 4, Willett 2.
Tilghman girls win second straight gameThe Paducah Tilghman girls wasted little time jumping out to a big lead over St. Mary en route to a 50-11 win on Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Tornado (4-4) held the Lady Vikings (1-7) to two points or fewer in three of the four quarters, including a shutout in the second period. They held leads of 22-2 at the end of the first quarter and 30-2 at halftime.
Four of Tilghman’s eight second-quarter points came courtesy of sophomore Dasia Garland, who finished with a game-high 16 points.
“Dasia played well tonight, and most of her points came off of putbacks,” Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said. “She’s getting her mojo back. She started the year off well and then fell back, and now she’s getting back to where she was. I’ve been looking for that to happen.”
One night after limiting Community Christian Academy to just 21 points, the Lady Tornado fared even better defensively in holding the Lady Vikings to a single-digit score until late in the fourth quarter when eighth-graders Olivia Lorch and Caroline Crider made back-to-back 3-pointers.
Lorch and Crider are two of seven eighth-graders on St. Mary’s roster, and Griffes-Devoe credited the young Lady Vikings for the energy they displayed all game long.
“Hats off to St. Mary. They are so young, but they have moxie,” she said. “They kept coming at us, and they are going to be something when they get older.”
Garland was the only player in the game to score in double figures. Sophomores Diamond Gray and Abigail Wurth added eight and seven points, respectively, for Tilghman. Lorch led the Lady Vikings in scoring with five points.
Tilghman 22 8 15 5 — 50
St. Mary 2 0 2 7 — 11
Tilghman: Garland 16, Gray 8, Wurth 7, Shannon 4, Biggers 4, Reed 4, Webster 3, Warren 2, Minter 2.
St. Mary: Lorch 5, Crider 3, Thomas 2, Brown 1.
