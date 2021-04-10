Behind every great championship, there is a great pitcher, and in Paducah Tilghman’s case, it was Justin West.
In the Kentucky 2A Sectional Championship, West threw a no-hitter in the 16-0 victory over Calloway County on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
“It feels good to do my part for the team,” West said of his achievement. “We came out of the gates hot today, and I knew I needed to do my part out there.”
The junior standout went four innings, striking out 11, which included striking out the side in the bottom of the second inning. He only gave up two walks in the outing.
“Justin is Justin — he’s the best,” Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald said on West’s achievement. “He went out and showed why he’s the number one guy in the state for the 2022 class.”
On top of his pitching performance, he kicked off the scoring in the first inning. His groundout allowed Gage Griggs to score the first of three runs in the inning.
The Blue Tornado (8-0) went on a six-run rally in the second inning when Calloway (3-2) committed an error on Levin East’s fly ball to right field. The error allowed East to advance to third base, scoring Griggs. The onslaught continued when Devin Kiebler singled on a bunt and Clay Chandler reached on an error. Before the half finished, Tilghman was up 9-0.
“My kids were awesome from start to finish and played with a lot of energy. They had a whole lot of fun, and we got to play fast and be aggressive on the base paths,” Donald said. “Nine hits and 16 runs, we had 80% quality at-bats, and when you have that, the result is the final score.”
Kiebler went 4-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs, leading the Blue Tornado in hits. Griggs (two runs, one hit, two walks), East (one run), West (one hit, two RBIs), Zion LaGrone (three runs, one hit, two walks), Leyton Patterson (one hit, two RBIs), and Chandler (one hit, two RBIs) were able to assist in the team's eighth win this season.
“(The goal) is to make it to the region game, but right now we have to take it one game at a time,” West said. “Focus on one game at a time and take it from there.”
Matthew Ray took the loss for the Lakers. Ray surrendered nine runs on six hits in 1 1/3 innings. The junior struck out one. Austin Collie and Isaac Ward followed behind in relief. Collie went 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on one hit. Ward finished the final inning by giving up two hits and three runs.
