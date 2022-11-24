Paducah Tilghman senior swimmer Madison Patel signed a swimming scholarship with Southern Methodist University in a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on November 22.
Patel made back-to-back top-ten finishes in the 100-yard backstroke at the Kentucky High School State Swimming and Diving championships.
In addition, She was 8th in 2021 and 3rd in 2022. She has been a member of the Paducah Swim Team for 11 years.
“Madison has been super fun to coach,” said Paducah Swim Team and PTHS Head Coach Jordan Wessels. “She’s come a long way in the two years I have been here. In her sophomore year, she didn’t even make state. The following year she was top eight, and then was third last year. This year she’s possibly favored to win, so that’s an exciting trajectory.”
Patel said she was pleased that swimming for SMU had become a reality.
“When we went for a visit, we were surprised at how interested the coach was in my coming there,” Patel said. “The tour was great. I loved it the second I walked into that pool and knew I wanted to be there.”
