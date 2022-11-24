Madison Patel

Paducah Tilghman senior swimmer Madison Patel signed a swimming scholarship with Southern Methodist University in a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on November 22.

 Photo courtesy of Paducah Tilghman and Wayne Walden

Patel made back-to-back top-ten finishes in the 100-yard backstroke at the Kentucky High School State Swimming and Diving championships.

