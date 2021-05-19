The Paducah Tilghman baseball team honored its quartet of seniors in style on Tuesday, tallying 16 hits in a 17-3 win in five innings over visiting Ballard Memorial.
“When you go up there (to the plate) hunting fastballs and swing at them, you hit them,” Tornado head coach Tremayne Donald said of his team’s strong offensive play. “We just swung the bats tonight. When you swing the bat, good things happen.”
Following a pre-game ceremony recognizing seniors Jack Hutcheson, John Kiebler, Zion LaGrone and Leyton Patterson, the Tornado (21-3) put their bats to work. They scored eight runs in the first inning and six more in the third before closing things out with a three-run fourth.
“We had quality at-bats and played our style with running action and bunting to try and put pressure on them (Ballard), and it just snowballed from there,” Donald said.
Things didn’t start out so well for the Tornado, however, as Hutcheson had a shaky first inning on the mound. Ballard’s Shane Romaine led off with a single, and Hunter Collins and Hayden Buchanan followed with walks to load the bases. Carson Buchanan drew an RBI walk to put the Bombers (11-14) up 1-0 before Hutcheson was able to get out of the early jam.
“We’ve been trying to get Jack some innings and thought this would be a good night to do it since he’s a senior,” Donald said. “Hopefully he can help us down the road, but he was a little erratic there and was working behind in counts.”
That deficit was short-lived, though, thanks to the eight-run barrage in the bottom of the first. The frame was highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Gage Griggs, an RBI triple from LaGrone and RBI singles from Devin Kiebler and Hutcheson.
The Bombers cut the deficit to 8-3 in the top of the second inning as Hutcheson’s struggles on the mound continued. Jacob Irvin led off with a walk, and Hunner Belmear followed with a single. Mason Nichols added an RBI double, and Collins plated another run on a groundout.
But that was all the scoring Ballard would do, as Jaylen Seay pitched a shutout over the final three innings. Hutcheson allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two. Seay allowed just one hit while walking two and striking out three.
The Tornado offense failed to score in the second inning but otherwise had its way with the four pitchers the Bombers used on Tuesday — Hayden Buchanan, Irvin, Romaine and Braxton Blakenship — and a Ballard defense that committed five errors. A six-run third inning was highlighted by a two-RBI single from Patterson and RBI singles from Levin East, Justin West and Gunner Massey. The three-run fourth frame featured RBI singles from Caleb Payne, John Kiebler and Clay Chandler.
On the night, Tilghman’s four seniors combined for two walks, two singles, a triple and four RBIs. Donald had high praise for that group afterwards.
“The Senior Night game is one of the hardest games to coach knowing that this is the last time around for these guys and I’m not going to get to coach them after this season. It gets pretty emotional,” he said. “I have a good group, that’s for sure. I couldn’t ask for a better group to have my first official year with.”
