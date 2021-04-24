SMITHLAND — The offense of the Lady Blue Tornado softball team started with six hits and four runs in the first inning and did not look back until the final out of the night.
In the matchup between Paducah Tilghman and Livingston Central, the visiting Tornado earned the 12-10 victory on Friday night.
“Reagan (Hartman) pitched a pretty good game and I was proud of her for that,” Tilghman head coach Sarah Trover said. “Rosie (Minter) had a decent hit, so there was a lot of good positives from that. It was a good way to finish off the week.”
Minter went 4-for-4 at the plate, which included one single, two doubles and a three-run shot to center field. Her first home run of the season scored Nikayla Donaldson and Brooklynne Riley in the top of the third inning.
“I felt like we needed more runs on the board and I wanted to get a hit,” Minter said. “I wasn’t really thinking about getting a home run, I just wanted to get a nice base hit.”
By the top of the second, Tilghman (5-6) led 9-0. Although the game felt as if it was out of reach for Livingston (7-5), the Lady Cardinals pushed through to score three in the bottom frame.
While Tilghman would fail to score after the third inning, Livingston came back to rally in the late innings and make the game uncomfortably close at 12-9 going into the bottom of the seventh.
“We definitely were hitting, actually there was good hitting on both sides tonight,” Trover said. “We are still making errors that we’ve got to clean up and that has been one of our main focuses. Not finishing catches and letting them tip off our gloves, making those little mental mistakes. Even though we scored a lot of runs, we still made some mistakes there too.”
Hartman started in the pitching circle for Tilghman and went five innings. She allowed seven runs on eight hits and struck out seven. In the bottom of the fifth, she was struck by the live ball and exited after the inning.
Ansley Barks came in to relieve Hartman. The eighth-grader went two innings and allowed three runs on five hits. She struck out one.
The Lady Tornado collected 17 hits in the game.
Minter, Audreya White (2 runs, 3 hits, 1 RBI), Hartman (1 run, 2 hits), Lydia Wiley (2 hits, 1 RBI), and Cristin Ware (2 runs, 2 hits) finished with multiple hits in pushing their team to victory.
Livingston Central racked up 13 hits. Micaela Suarez (3 runs, 3 hits), Madeline Norton (1 run, 2 hits, 3 RBIs), Lauren Wring (2 hits, 1 RBI) and Calista Jennings (2 hits, 4 RBIs) all had multiple hits for the Lady Cardinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.