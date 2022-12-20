Paducah Tilghman’s Caleb Mays signed to continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level with Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO, on Dec. 15 in a ceremony held at Tilghman.
The Blue Tornado began his career in wrestling at the age of five years old with the Anna-Jonesboro Junior Wildcats. He continued to wrestle with USA Wrestling’s Future Olympians in the seventh grade. While at Anna-Jonesboro High School, Mays wrestled in his first three high school years in the 132 and 145-lb weight classes.
“We are grateful to have a young man as motivated and driven as Caleb is to be a part of our program,” head coach Seth Livingston said. “He’s been here just a few months but has made an immediate impact. The commitment that he’s made to improving is unmatched. He was a sought-after recruit because college coaches saw in him the love of doing the work and the love of the sport.
“I am confident that he will take that commitment with him into college and do well.”
He qualified for the Illinois High School Association state wrestling tournament during his sophomore and junior years at Anna-Jonesboro. Mays transferred to Paducah Tilghman as a senior and is currently wrestling with the Blue Tornado.
Caleb’s parents are Grover and Carissa Mays.
(0) comments
