PADSPTS-12-20-22 CALEB MAYS SIGNING - PHOTO

Paducah Tilghman’s Caleb Mays signed to continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level with Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO, on December 15 in a ceremony held at Tilghman with his parents Grover and Carissa Mays.

 Photo courtesy of Wayne Walden

The Blue Tornado began his career in wrestling at the age of five years old with the Anna-Jonesboro Junior Wildcats. He continued to wrestle with USA Wrestling’s Future Olympians in the seventh grade. While at Anna-Jonesboro High School, Mays wrestled in his first three high school years in the 132 and 145-lb weight classes.

