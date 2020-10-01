Name: Jack James
School: Paducah
Tilghman
Class: Freshman
Position: QB
Notes: In his varsity quarterbacking debut Friday against district opponent Trigg County, James took over the game by going 10-for-14 for 242 yards passing and four touchdowns, with just one interception. Two of his scores went to Brian Thomas, and he also found Joemari Starks and JoeAvion Starks for touchdowns in the 63-26 win over the Wildcats.
Others considered for this week’s award included Calloway County’s defense (which forced four TOs in a win over Hopkinsville), Calloway County’s Zach Orange, Graves County’s Clint McKee (in a win over Breckinridge County), Mayfield’s Kylan Galbreath (in a win over Union County), Crittenden County’s Xander Tabor (in a win over Murray), McCracken County’s Hunter Bradley (in a win over Apollo), McCracken County’s Jeremiah Hughes and Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider.
