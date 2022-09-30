Although it is 2022 and women’s athletics continue to grow, Kentucky is one of 14 states that does not officially sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport. Despite this, Paducah Tilghman’s Assistant Wrestling Coach, Director of Women’s Wrestling, and National Team Coach for Kentucky, Steffanie Hampton, continues to fight for young women who want to tackle the mat.
Last week, Hampton traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for women’s wrestling. Along with others, Hampton spoke to four Congressmen and staff members about the matter.
“I believe our trip to Washington was successful from a publicity point of view,” Hampton said. “Sanctioning women’s wrestling will happen in Kentucky, and it’s just a matter of time. We have the numbers, and we have the growth.”
As of this week, Hampton said those advocating are waiting on the KHSAA Commissioner to sanction.
“Sanctioning is done by the high school athletic association, so going to Washington, D.C., wasn’t going to pass a law because it’s not the federal level to sanction,” Hampton said. “However, it was a step in the right direction because when we spoke to congress, they gave us insight into what we can do to help push Kentucky to sanction.”
While Hampton and others were in D.C., Virginia sanctioned the sport. Per Hampton, women’s wrestling grows once the state association sanctions.
“We had over 300 girls this past season,” Hampton said. “Our numbers would skyrocket, and our opportunities would be endless if we were to sanction before the season begins.”
Hampton moved to Paducah last August to start a women’s wrestling program and attended the event in D.C., which Wrestle Like A Girl organized.
“I’m excited for this upcoming season with women’s wrestling. I’ve been involved with wrestling since I was pretty much out of diapers, but being part of the growth of women’s wrestling is something very special to me,” Hampton said. “I’ve watched our program grow from only coaching Kendra Johnston last season to almost 10 girls at our youth fall league, and over 20 girls at the middle school show up.”
Hampton says something special is going on with Paducah wrestling, and it would have never reached current heights without the support of Paducah Public Schools and the community. For those interested in becoming an ally for women’s wrestling, Hampton says to reach out to Paducah Tilghman wrestling. In addition, the program would love for those interested to help at local tournaments and fundraisers.
“By supporting women’s wrestling, it will, in return, help grow the men’s wrestling,” Hampton said. “The wrestling community is a huge family.”
For young women interested, Hampton says to try one season and leave it all on the mat.
“Make it through one season on the mat. Show up and give it your all. That’s all we ask,” Hampton said. “We aren’t out seeking the best athletes in Paducah or Kentucky. All that matters is if you show up and put the work in. Come out to one season; I guarantee wrestling will change your life. Wrestling changed my life and saved my life.”
Women’s wrestling is currently one of the nation’s fastest and largest growing sports.
