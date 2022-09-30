Although it is 2022 and women’s athletics continue to grow, Kentucky is one of 14 states that does not officially sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport. Despite this, Paducah Tilghman’s Assistant Wrestling Coach, Director of Women’s Wrestling, and National Team Coach for Kentucky, Steffanie Hampton, continues to fight for young women who want to tackle the mat.

Last week, Hampton traveled to Washington, D.C., to advocate for women’s wrestling. Along with others, Hampton spoke to four Congressmen and staff members about the matter.

