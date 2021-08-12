In 2022, Paducah Tilghman shortstop Gage Griggs will continue his athletic career at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.
The announcement came on Aug. 6 via social media that the upcoming senior will take the field as a Governor after graduation next spring. Griggs said the decision to call Austin Peay home next year felt right after meeting head coach Travis Janssen and recruiting coordinator Shane Conlan.
“Austin Peay showed me the most interest during the recruiting process. They came and watched me play at three different venues this summer,” Griggs told The Sun. “Once I was on campus, looked at their facilities, and met with Janssen and Conlan, it solidified my decision.”
As a freshman, Griggs played for Marshall County in 29 games with his older brother Cole. In 72 at-bats, he collected 24 runs, 24 hits, 12 RBIs, nine walks, and four doubles for a .333 average.
After transferring from Marshall to Paducah Tilghman, Griggs became an asset to the Blue Tornado right away with his knowledge of the game and determination as a junior.
His ability to quickly move around the bases led him to lead the team with 36 stolen bases in 37 attempts in 29 games played.
“My ultimate goal playing college baseball is to continue to work hard and compete for a starting spot as soon as possible,” he said. “I want to be able to contribute to the team and the program’s success.”
In 90 at-bats, he tallied 34 runs, 30 hits, 21 RBIs, with eight doubles, one triple, and 18 walks for a .333 batting average. Griggs struck out only nine times during the 2021 season.
Griggs says he is undecided about his major but is interested in a technical-related field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.