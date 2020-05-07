When a high school student-athlete signs a national letter of intent with a collegiate program, there’s always hope and optimism from both sides. Everything will work out, and this was meant to be.
But what happens when it doesn’t?
Ask former Paducah Tilghman baseball and football star Colbe Crim. He’s got some notes on the process.
• • •
In 2019, six weeks after the Blue Tornado baseball season ended in a gritty 3-1 loss to McCracken County in the First Region championship, Crim was excited. He’d long-since signed his papers for Eastern Illinois baseball, and had already made his way to campus in Charleston, Illinois — one of the first of the frosh to arrive.
Not long after dropping his bags, though, and getting comfortable with the team, did he twist his ankle. Or at least so he thought.
Following a long week of practice, Crim remembers taking part in a two-mile, 6 a.m. run with the Panthers. By lap three, his foot was “completely numb.”
“I got all the way through (the run), and after that, I was in a boot for — I think — three weeks,” he added. “(EIU staff) thought I had a fracture in it.
“But it turns out I had just an extra bone in my foot that was aggravated, and there was a tendon in there that was really, really inflamed and really needed rest.”
So, naturally, the left-handed ace and utility outfielder took a break. Fell behind some of the curve. Wasn’t in the same shape as his teammates. A boot tends to do that.
And then — and Crim chose his words carefully — he believes he was ushered back into a full baseball regimen rather in expedient fashion.
“I feel like I was just thrown in and ramped it all the way up, when I probably shouldn’t have,” he said. “And so I started getting a little tendinitis in my elbow, and so I took a rest there. And I kind of felt like I was being treated a little bit different, because I wasn’t participating. I wasn’t doing the lifts. I wasn’t participating in practice. And I didn’t really feel like I was getting the same respect, and the respect that I wanted for myself.
“I kind of took some time to reflect, and I felt like I wanted to explore other options.”
• • •
Near Christmas of 2019, Crim entered the NCAA transfer portal, but originally had plans to attend John A. Logan and just redshirt for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
“I wanted to get back to where I knew I should be,” he said. “And it was pretty much set up.”
In a three-day period over the portal, however, Crim received 11 offers: two Division I programs, two Division II programs and seven junior college/NAIA programs. Phone calls. Emails. Text messages. And most of it sight unseen.
One of those offers: Broward University, a junior college program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
“That was all overwhelming,” he said. “But then I had the opportunity to move to Florida, and that was a dream of mine since I was little. And so I took it, and I got my body right.”
That getting-his-body-right included slowly, but surely, returning to the mound, where he’d go 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 21 innings — his lone flub coming in a three-inning stretch against Palm Beach State on Feb. 29, where he gave up two homers and five earned runs.
Crim credits his teammate and fellow mid-semester transfer in University of Massachusetts pitcher Sam Cooper as one source of his strong return.
“You know how some pitchers are just blessed with great mechanics and all that?”Crim said. “This dude was so, so involved and really knowledgeable with arm care and mobility, and I can’t thank him enough for all the stuff he taught me. With film, we broke it down, and I had never done that before. He really helped me make jumps in 2 1/2 months that probably would’ve taken years otherwise.”
•••
Crim and Broward were just coming off of a series win against conference nemesis Miami Dade, in which the former Tilghman star tossed 2 2/3 innings of four-hit ball with four strikeouts and three walks during a 10-9 victory against them on March 7, when the state of Florida became one of the first spots in the nation to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.
Within four days, Crim and his teammates went from a season of pause to no season at all, a campus shutdown, and him moving back to his hometown Paducah.
“It’s hard to really explain, because I was so happy with the way things were going,” he said. “The short time that I had there, I was just all-around so much happier than I was at EIU. For that to be taken away when it was, it’s still shocking and still hard to process what’s going to happen in the future.”
Currently working for Barton Plumbing, Crim knows he’s at least going back to Broward for next season, and he plans to move back to Florida as soon as it’s deemed fit.
But with summer baseball also likely on the fritz across the U.S., he plans on keeping his body and mind in shape, and all while working on “his stuff”: an 86-88 mph cutting fastball, a changeup he’ll throw “on any count, with a ton of fade and sink,” and a new grip that’s helping him run and sink on the outside against a righty.
And when his junior college experience ends, he thinks he’s better equipped to make a choice on his next step. He wants to keep playing baseball and major in physical therapy, and the two lives must be harmonious.
“After being at a D-I and now at a junior college, it’s not all about going D-I for me anymore,” he said. “It’s going to be about what’s the best fit for me, who really has my best interests, and at the end of the day, it’s all about getting my education paid for. So that comes into play too.
“Mostly, just don’t buy into the hype. Trust your gut feeling. Really, really do your research on the programs and the schools, before you make a decision on looks from the outside.”
