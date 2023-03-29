Paducah Tilghman senior Caleb Payne signed a scholarship to play baseball for Olney College at a signing ceremony held at Paducah Tilghman High School on March 24. A pitcher, outfielder, and infielder, Payne has played varsity baseball for Paducah Tilghman for four years. He has a .207 career batting average and a 2.38 ERA for his career as a pitcher.
Payne also played varsity basketball for Paducah Tilghman and was named to the District 2 All-Tournament team this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.