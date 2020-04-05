It’s a lifelong dream for second-year Paducah Tilghman wrestling coach Seth Livingston.
But after the Paducah Independent School District Board approved a contract with JRA Architects Inc. on March 16 for the renovation and repurposing of the PTHS arts building into a full-blown athletics facility, well — it’s a reality.
The master plan is fairly simple: move the old classrooms out, then gut and refit the space — several hundred square feet, at least — with wrestling mats, storage areas for multiple sports, coaches’ offices, locker rooms, upgraded restrooms and a trainer’s room for medical treatment and rehabilitation.
“An open space with wrestling?” Livingston said. “We’re really fortunate to be getting something like this.”
Currently, Tilghman’s wrestling program is comprised of a youth program that, before COVID-19 confinement, convened twice a week at Morgan and McNabb elementary schools; a middle school team that’s headed into year No. 2 after a state runner-up finish in its inaugural year; and a high school team that has a deep history, but’s recently been on the bounce back.
Many of those wrestlers have been training at the old Fleming Furniture store-turned-gymnasium on the Beltline in Paducah.
Soon, perhaps as early as fall 2020, it’ll be under one roof — a boon for the program.
“Right now, we have buses that take kids from the middle school and high school over to Fleming Furniture, and that creates a whole level of issues: logistically, time, monitoring kids,” Livingston added. “If you have a kid that’s halfway in, and you’ve got to get on this bus to go to wrestling, or that bus to go hang out with your buddies, and you don’t have anybody there saying ’this is where you need to be,’ that’s difficult. You get kids that aren’t as consistent, and especially at the middle school level.”
And that’s not the only perk of having a facility on campus. Several Tilghman wrestlers spent this past year waking up before school and driving to Fleming Furniture to get in a workout, then returning home and showering before hitting the classroom.
Also, Livingston said the elementary programs at Morgan and McNabb had “35-to-40 kids” actively participating in light, twice-a-week drills this year, while the middle school program served more than 40 athletes during the 2019-20 season.
Mix in the 15-plus high schoolers opting for wrestling as an extracurricular activity in the last 12 months, and Livingston attests he and his staff had a program with “100 or more kids” in the last calendar year.
“Saving time is huge, as time is a problem. Everybody is so busy now,” he noted. “But the size of it is going to allow us to serve a ton of kids.”
Coronavirus coops wrestling
While the official KHSAA wrestling season did get to see its completion at the 2020 KHSAA State Championships in Lexington, Livingston and his wrestlers are also currently in a holding pattern with the suspension of spring sports until no earlier than May 1.
Now is the time where athletes are building — or cutting — weight, and with all facilities shut down in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including Tilghman’s newly renovated weight room at the auxiliary gym, things clearly haven’t been routine.
And it’s been the only silver lining for Livingston.
“The cool thing I’m seeing is they’re missing it,” he said. “ ‘When can we practice? What can we do? I miss wrestling.’ And that’s awesome, because you don’t hear that all the time when you’re practicing.”
