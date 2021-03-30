Six of the seven Paducah Tilghman wrestling team members that went to the Small School State Finals in Winchester on Saturday placed in the top five in their respective weight classes.
Eli Peyton and Malachi Rider both finished as the state runner-up in their weight classes.
Peyton went 3-1 in the 132-pound weight class bracket with his only loss coming in the championship match against undefeated Walton-Verona opponent Isaac Thorton.
Rider also went 3-1 on the day. He made it to the championship match in the 145-pound weight class by decision and pin in the first two matches. He was defeated in the championship match by undefeated Zac Cowan of Madison Central.
Other Tilghman wrestlers placed in the state tournament as well.
Jayden Frazier placed fourth in the 126-pound weight class. Frazier went 2-2 on the day, losing the third-place match to North Hardin’s Braedon Herron.
Tilghman’s David Conner, Spencer Redwine and Uriah Viziri each placed fifth in their respective weight classes. All three were defeated in the quarterfinal round before going on to win their fifth-place matches.
As a team, Paducah Tilghman finished fifth overall with a combined score of 139 points.
Union County was the overall state champion with 244 points.
