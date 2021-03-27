The Paducah Tilghman wrestling team is looking to cap off its incredible season Saturday with individual state titles at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Tilghman hasn’t won an individual state title in school history, Blue Tornado wrestling head coach Seth Livingston said.
“It’s true Tilghman has never had a state champion on the mat, but we came in here knowing it can happen,” he said. “When you have coaches here like Randy Wyatt winning state title after state title (in track and football), you know Tilghman is a special place, where winning isn’t just possible, it’s expected. Our guys understand that, and we are all excited to add to the tradition.”
There have been several to make it to the state tournament, but no one has been able to bring home a title. With seven wrestlers competing at state this weekend, this could be the year it happens.
All seven athletes are ranked in the top 25 of their weight class. Four of those seven are ranked in the top three in their individual weight class.
“The commitment it takes to reach the pinnacle in this sport is what makes it so great for developing young people,” Livingston said. “Wrestling exposes you. It lets you know exactly where you are. The process is uncomfortable, but these young men have embraced it. They train five to six days a week year-round for the opportunity to prove themselves against the best kids in the state. Today they just need to have faith in their preparation, go out there and fight and have fun.”
In the 220-pound weight class, freshman Uriah Viziri comes into state with a record of 32-2 on the season. One of his only losses came in the regionals against Union County.
As a freshman, Viziri is an outstanding wrestler who uses his strength and speed to perfection.
In ways of senior leadership, it comes in the form of Eli Peyton to start.
Peyton has lost only one match this season with a record of 31-1 and is ranked third in the state in the 132-pound weight class. In regionals, Peyton went 3-0 to win the region and get into semi-state.
Another PTHS senior that is going to the state finals is David Conner with a record of 9-2.
In the regional tournament, Conner placed second after losing in the championship round. Going into state, he is ranked seventh in the state in the 152-pound weight class.
The last senior to make the state finals is Seth Slayton.
In the 160-pound weight class, Slayton defeated his Union County opponent in the championship match to make it to semi-state. He was a perfect 3-0 on the day and goes into state with an overall record of 29-5.
The lone junior to make the state finals for Paducah Tilghman is Jayden Frazier with an overall record of 30-4.
Frazier placed first in the regionals with a perfect 3-0 record in the 126-pound weight class.
He enters the weekend with an overall record of 30-4 and is the lightest of the Paducah Tilghman wrestlers to make it to the state finals. He is ranked third in the state in his weight class.
The final member of the Tilghman wrestling squad to make the state finals is freshman Malachi Rider with a record of 28-1.
In the 145-pound weight class of regional tournament, Rider went 3-0 to secure the championship in his weight class. As a freshman, Rider is ranked second in the state in his weight class going into the state finals.
All seven athletes have the opportunity to make history on Saturday and bring home an individual state title.
Livingston said these athletes are in the zone as they get ready for the finals.
“They are focused and excited to compete,” he said.
