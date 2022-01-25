The Paducah Tilghman gym was packed with wrestlers over the weekend as the school hosted the Steve Johnston Memorial Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Out of the 10 schools that participated, the Blue Tornado finished fourth as a team with a score of 136.5.
A total of 11 members of the Tilghman wresting team competed including Sam Curran, Ben Hall, Jack James, Charles Lee, Carson Lee, Jimmy Mooney, Matt Mooney, Spencer Redwine, Malachi Rider, Jayven Williams and DJ Wilson.
Williams and Rider each claimed first place in their individual weight classes.
Matt Mooney finished second in his class while Redwine and James finished third in their respective classes.
DJ Wilson finished fourth in his class, Carson Lee finished eighth in his, Ben Hall finished fourth in the same class as Redwine, Jimmy Mooney finished fourth in his class, and Charles Lee finished 10th in his class.
