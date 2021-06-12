LEXINGTON — The KHSAA State Track and Field Championships continued Friday with the Class 2A meet at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Complex. After athletes from Murray and Fulton County high schools represented the First Region well in Thursday’s Class 1A meet with five state titles, Paducah Tilghman and Calloway County combined for four championships on Friday.
Tilghman senior Landen Fitzgerald won the state title in the boys long jump, posting a distance of 21-4.50. He bested runner-up Isaac Surrey, of Highlands, by 1 inch.
The Lady Tornado, meanwhile, won a pair of state titles courtesy of their 4x100 and 4x200 meter relay teams. The 4x100 team consisted of Alec Coffie, Jaaliyah Biggers, Diamond Gray and Massie Harris, while the 4x200 team was comprised of Coffie, Gray, Harris and Dasia Garland. The 4x100 team posted a time of 49.43 to beat out Franklin County (49.58). The 4x200 team ran a time of 1:47.02, besting runner-up North Oldham (1:47.70) by less than a second.
The First Region’s fourth state title from Thursday came via Calloway County junior Trystan Wright in the boys 110 meter hurdles. Wright ran a time of 15.21 in a tight race, as less than a second separated first from sixth place. Wright narrowly edged out Highlands’ Aiden Nevels (15.41).
Other top-five finishes from area athletes on Thursday were posted by Tilghman’s Biggers (4th in 100 meter dash, 2nd in long jump, 5th in triple jump), Luke Birdsong (2nd in 100 meter dash, 3rd in 200 meter dash), Jerome Tyler (2nd in triple jump) and Camden Marshall (5th in triple jump, 5th in high jump); Calloway’s Aaron Fennel (5th in 100 meter dash, 5th in 400 meter dash); and Caldwell County’s Blake Vivrette (3rd in high jump) and Tamia Walker (5th in 200 meter dash).
In the boys 4x200 meter relay, Tilghman’s team — Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas and Jackson Goodwin — placed third while Calloway’s squad — Wright, Timarian Bledsoe, Cohen McCartney and Fennel — finished fifth.
Birdsong, Starks, Thomas and Paul McKnight finished fourth in the boys 4x100 meter relay, and the Calloway girls 4x100 team — Ella Phillips, Elle Carson, McKenzie Love and McKenzie Davis — placed fifth.
In the overall team standings, Christian Academy of Louisville earned top honors for the girls with 80 points. Tilghman placed fourth with 38 points.
Tilghman also placed fourth on the boys side, scoring 58.5 points.
First-place Mercer County tallied 78.5 points, and ninth-place Calloway County finished with 26 points.
Complete results for all area athletes competing in Thursday’s meet are below.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
14. Madeline Strenge, Alicia Durfee, Olivia Ladd, Weslyn Durfee (Paducah Tilghman), 11:05.22
18. Drake Calhoon, Addi Schumacher, Brooklyn Smith, Ainsley Smith (Calloway County), 11:35.83
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
7. Myles Middleton, Jake Taylor, Liam Black, Bishop Christ (Paducah Tilghman), 8:45.54
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
14. Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman, 18.34
15. Olivia Anderson, Calloway County, 18.74
19. Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 18.91
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 15.21
16. Tate Weatherley, Calloway County, 17.79
Girls 100 Meter Dash
4. Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 12.65
10. Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 12.87
11. McKenzie Davis, Calloway County, 12.93
13. Tamia Walker, Caldwell County, 13.02
Boys 100 Meter Dash
2. Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 10.98
5. Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 11.17
16. Ethan Weatherspoon, Caldwell County, 11.37
22. Joemari Starks, Paducah Tilghman, 11.61
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1. Alec Coffie, Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Massie Harris (Paducah Tilghman), 1:47.02
12. Jaycee Crouch, Lexi McClure, Avery Posten, McKenzie Love (Calloway County), 1:53.27
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
3. Luke Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas, Jackson Goodwin (Paducah Tilghman), 1:32.31
5. Trystan Wright, Timarian Bledsoe, Cohen McCartney, Aaron Fennel (Calloway County), 1:32.74
8. Giovantie Riley, Ethan Weatherspoon, Baron Wells, Blake Vivrette (Caldwell County), 1:33.02
Boys 1600 Meter Run
20. Landon McCartney, Calloway County, 5:07.67
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Alec Coffie, Jaaliyah Biggers, Diamond Gray, Massie Harris (Paducah Tilghman), 49.43
5. Ella Phillips, Elle Carson, McKenzie Love, McKenzie Davis (Calloway County), 50.91
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
4. Luke Birdsong, Joemari Starks, Brian Thomas, Paul McKnight (Paducah Tilghman), 44.10
8. Giovante Riley, Baron Wells, Elijah Shaheen, Ethan Weatherspoon (Caldwell County), 44.89
Girls 400 Meter Dash
13. Elle Carson, Calloway County, 1:02.54
Boys 400 Meter Dash
5. Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 51.14
6. Jackson Goodwin, Paducah Tilghman, 52.11
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
13. Kauri Whitfield, Paducah Tilghman, 51.76
15. Sydney Naber, Calloway County, 52.61
19. Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 53.16
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
8. Trystan Wright, Calloway County, 42.71
12. Cohen McCartney, Calloway County, 43.69
Girls 800 Meter Run
10. Ainsley Smith, Calloway County, 2:25.62
Boys 800 Meter Run
14. Landon McCartney, Calloway County, 2:06.84
Girls 200 Meter Dash
5. Tamia Walker, Caldwell County, 26.54
8. McKenzie Davis, Calloway County, 26.75
12. Massie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 27.11
17. Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman, 27.65
Boys 200 Meter Dash
3. Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 22.24
6. Aaron Fennel, Calloway County, 22.68
12. Baron Wells, Caldwell County, 23.13
Girls 3200 Meter Run
13. Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 12:48.56
Boys 3200 Meter Run
13. Daniel Puckett, Calloway County, 10:26.47
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
19. Olivia Ladd, Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Kauri Whitfield (Paducah Tilghman), 4:40.76
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
8. Jake Taylor, Bishop Christ, Joemari Starks, Jackson Goodwin (Paducah Tilghman), 3:37.95
Girls Shot Put
16. Lydia Bell, Calloway County, 28-5.25
Boys Shot Put
15. Luke Johnson, Calloway County, 41-9.75
Girls Discus Throw
22. Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 71-2
Boys Discus Throw
20. Luke Johnson, Calloway County 105-0
Girls Long Jump
2. Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 17-9
10. Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 16-3
18. Tamia Walker, Caldwell County, 14-8
Boys Long Jump
1. Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman, 21-4.50
9. Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 20-0.50
Girls Triple Jump
5. Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 34-6
8. Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 33-7.50
21. Ella Phillips, Calloway County, 29-8.75
Boys Triple Jump
2. Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 42-6.75
5. Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 42-5
Girls High Jump
13. Alec Rodgers, Calloway County, 4-8
Boys High Jump
3. Blake Vivrette, Caldwell County, 6-0
5. Camden Marshall, Paducah Tilghman, 6-0
Boys Pole Vault
7. Dale Young, Paducah Tilghman, 11-0
