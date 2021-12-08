After falling to Carlisle County on Friday night courtesy of a killer 70-point performance from Garrett Hayden, the Blue Tornado played their home opener against Hickman County on Tuesday night.
Greg Overstreet and company can start welcoming their full roster now that the Blue Tornado football season has come to an end. They welcomed back one to the court in their home opener as Brian Thomas came off the bench to score 10 points. Overstreet says over the next few weeks they will be able to welcome more of those football players as they work through injuries.
Paducah Tilghman started out shooting the ball rather well with six made three-pointers among three players. Mian Shaw led with those deep buckets with three of his own in his 13-point performance. Tragen Arthur added two baskets from behind the arc and Jayvion Powell added a deep ball.
The Blue Tornado defense made the difference to start the game with a fast and furious full court press in an effort to slow down the Falcons. It took a few tries, but they found a way to break through it and get to the basket. Despite this, the Blue Tornado found themselves up 24-10 after the first quarter of play.
“We played hard, we got one of our football guys back today, I think he brought a little energy to the gym that we haven’t had,” Overstreet said. “We defended better today; Brian Thomas helped us with that.”
Powell kept the momentum going in the second quarter with 11 of his teams’ 19 points. He had 25 points when it was all said and done. The Falcons improved from their first quarter with 14 points thanks to Kelen Johnson who put up nine points in the second quarter as part of his 16-point night.
The first half came to a close and the Blue Tornado had improved to a 43-24 lead.
Tilghman’s defense continued to dominate as they held their opponent to single digits in each of the final two quarters of play, six and eight points respectively. Meanwhile fast break points continued to payout as Tilghman put up 19 and 13 points final quarters to add to their already impressive lead.
Even with the impressive home opener, Overstreet sees room for improvement and hopes by adding his remaining players to the roster that improvement will come.
“For us, as we add our football players back we will just get better every day and hopefully by the end of the year we are in a spot where we are in good shape,” Overstreet said.
In the end the Blue Tornado pulled it off and ended Hickman County’s 2-0 streak, sending them home with the 75-38 game decision.
Up next for the Falcons is a set of home games where they will host Carlisle County on Friday, Dec. 10 and Christian Fellowship the following night.
As for the Blue Tornado, they will start a three-game road stretch starting off at Christian County on Friday, followed by Caldwell County the next night and Community Christian Academy on Monday, Dec. 13.
