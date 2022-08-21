Opening night of the high school football season in Paducah, KY means one thing, Rumble on the River between McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman high schools. This years contest took place on the newly updated McRight Field on Saturday night, with the Blue Tornado holding strong on their home turf to claim the 54-14 win.

"We needed to come out and do our job," Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. "The guys did that, they weren't selfish, they had fun and they celebrated each others success. And when you do that you're going to be successful."

