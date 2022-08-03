Tilghman

The Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado will have several new faces on the varsity roster as they look to rebuild under a new head coach.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

The Lady Blue Tornado will nearly be starting from scratch this upcoming volleyball season, with a new head coach and a new starting lineup. Former assistant coach Haley Miller will now be the head coach of the program and will be tasked with continuing the greatness of the program with a new starting lineup.

The program lost six seniors last season including heavy hitters such as Emily Shumaker, Bailey Schipp and Jaaliyah Biggers. But despite the loss, Coach Miller is optimistic in what this season will bring.

