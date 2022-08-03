The Lady Blue Tornado will nearly be starting from scratch this upcoming volleyball season, with a new head coach and a new starting lineup. Former assistant coach Haley Miller will now be the head coach of the program and will be tasked with continuing the greatness of the program with a new starting lineup.
The program lost six seniors last season including heavy hitters such as Emily Shumaker, Bailey Schipp and Jaaliyah Biggers. But despite the loss, Coach Miller is optimistic in what this season will bring.
“We are a very young team, most of the team is sophomores, but these girls have been playing together since they were in sixth grade so they have good chemistry,” Miller said. “A lot of my girls were playing JV last season but they are working hard and they know what to do and are ready for varsity.”
Girls including Josie Williams and Jayda Reed will look to lead the Lady Tornado this season as they had the most varsity playing time last season.
And while this season might be considered a rebuilding year, Miller wants that to be a positive thing. She wants Tilghman volleyball to be one of the top teams that come to mind when talking about the talent across the First Region.
“I want to build the program, I want the girls to be interested and really love it and want to play,” Miller said. “Then, as years progress we will start becoming well known. I want people to know Tilghman volleyball.”
The First Region has an abundance of talent and the Lady Tornado have been among the top-4 teams in the region when it comes to record. Last season’s 17-10 record put them behind Ballard Memorial, Marshall County and McCracken County. All of which have been well known for their volleyball programs. Miller wants to make sure the Lady Tornado can remain on the higher end of the region.
The Lady Tornado will open up their season on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 16 against Fulton County, a team they haven’t met on the hardwood since 2014. Their first home game will be the following Tuesday, Aug. 23 when they host McCracken County, a team they have yet to beat.
(0) comments
