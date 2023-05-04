For the second night in a row, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado faced off against a Second District opponent. After falling to McCracken County 13-8 on Tuesday, they bounced back on Wednesday, defeating Community Christian Academy 10-3.
And not only did Tilghman celebrate the district win, they did so while also celebrating their four seniors; Gabi Logsdon, Trinity Parrish, Anistyn Thomas and Lydia Wiley.
Despite the loss, the Lady Warriors got right to work in an effort to spoil their opponents senior night and claim a big district win. They got off to an early 2-0 lead as they took advantage of crucial Tilghman errors. Audrey Tucker and Alyssa Knight scored those runs on an Ava Knight grounder turned error.
CCA kept their offense going and loaded the bases without an out against them, but quick Tilghman defense ended the half on a double play and tag out running bases.
The Lady Blue Tornado were able to get their first run on the board in the bottom of the second after leaving the bases loaded and stranded in the bottom of the first. Their first run came courtesy of Wiley on a Mia Bobbitt pop fly.
They were able to tie and take the lead in the bottom of the third. Thomas got the offense going with a fly ball triple to deep right field. She would be brought home two batters later as Parrish connected on a bunt to tie the game 2-2.
Kaiden Rodgers would contribute to the leading score on a fly ball double in the next at-bat to score Madeline Boling who courtesy ran for Bobbitt to take the 3-2 lead. The Lady Tornado weren’t about to end there however, as they added their fourth and fifth runs on a Logsdon sacrifice bunt to score Rogers and a Bobbitt single to score Wiley.
The Lady Warriors would answer back in the top of the fourth after Addie Arnett doubled on a fly ball and was brought home by Abagail Wring on a pop fly error for the 5-3 score.
Tilghman quickly loaded the bases starting with a single from Camrynn McMinn, walk for Thomas and pop fly turned error for Reagan Hartman. A sacrifice bunt by Parrish brought home McMinn and Rogers followed that up with a fly ball single to score Thomas, making it a 7-3 ballgame.
The quick feet of Myiesha Smith came in as courtesy runner for Rogers and used her speed to her advantage. She stole third and home in the bottom of the fourth for the 8-3 score to end the inning.
Tilghman’s ninth run came in the bottom of the fifth when Romain nailed a line drive double to score White and a triple from Parrish in the bottom of the sixth scored the final run courtesy of Hartman.
Coach Mikey Myers and his crew tested out four pitchers in the contest starting with Bobbitt who allowed one hit, two runs and one walk. Hartman followed where she walked just one, McMinn controlled 3.2 innings, allowing three hits, one run and one strikeout and Romain closed out the game walking one and striking out three.
Barry Leidecker and company highlighted two pitchers with Alyssa Knight controlling the first four innings. She allowed 11 hits, eight runs, walked four and struck out two and Arnett come in for relief in the last two innings where she allowed three hits, two runs, one walk and one strikeout.
The Lady Blue Tornado will return to action on Friday, May 5 when they travel to Mayfield in one of just six regular season games remaining. CCA will take on their other Second District opponent on Thursday night when they take on McCracken County on the road.
PDCH 0 1 4 3 1 1 X — 10-15-4
CMMN 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 3-4-3
2B: PT — K. Rogers, A. Romain; CCA — A. Arnett
3B: PT — A. Thomas, G. Logsdon, T. Parrish
TB: PT — A. Thomas 4, G. Logsdon 4, K. Rogers 3, A. Romain 3, T. Parrish 3, A. White 2, C. McMinn 1, R. Hartman 1, L. Wiley 1, M. Bobbitt 1; CCA — A. Arnett 2, A. Wring 1, A. Knight 1, A. Tucker 1.
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (16-9), Community Christian Academy (6-9)
