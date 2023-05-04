For the second night in a row, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado faced off against a Second District opponent. After falling to McCracken County 13-8 on Tuesday, they bounced back on Wednesday, defeating Community Christian Academy 10-3.

And not only did Tilghman celebrate the district win, they did so while also celebrating their four seniors; Gabi Logsdon, Trinity Parrish, Anistyn Thomas and Lydia Wiley.

