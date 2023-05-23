Paducah Tilghman defeated Graves County 4-1 in the first round of the First Region Tournament on Monday evening.
After each team went scoreless through the first two innings, the Blue Tornado finally broke through in the top of the third inning. Caleb Payne got the scoring started with a two RBI single. The next two runs would come in on bases loaded walks.
It was the third inning that burned Eagles pitcher Hayden Alexander and Graves County. In the inning, the Blue Tornado drew three walks and a hit-by-pitch. Alexander dominated Paducah Tilghman outside of that inning, racking up 10 strikeouts.
For the Blue Tornado, Gunner Massey dominated on the mound for 6.1 innings. He allowed just two hits, zero earned runs and struck out eight.
The Eagles lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning, as they scored on an error.
Graves County would threaten in the bottom of the seventh as Alexander led the inning off with a double. After a Cole Hayden groundout advanced Alexander to third, Massey was pulled from the game. Anias Nunn entered the game and got a strikeout, followed by a walk and a hit-by-pitch which chased him from the game. Levin East would enter the game with bases loaded and two outs and struck out the games final batter.
Tilghman will take on Marshall County on Tuesday night in the semifinals with an 8 p.m. first pitch at Preston Cope Field.
PDCH 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 4-5-3
GRVS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-2-2
TB: PT — L. East 2, C. Payne 1, D. Kiebler 1, G. Massey 1; GC — H. Alexander 2, C. Hayden
