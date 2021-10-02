Trigg County got behind the ball early and couldn’t overcome the strong Paducah Tilghman attack as the Blue Tornado walked into Perdue Field on Friday night and walked out with a 49-18 victory.
Tilghman got on the board on their first drive of the nightstand didn’t look back.
But Trigg County head coach Chris Ezell said he liked how his team came out to play. It was only when the ball started rolling in the Blue Tornado’s favor that things fell through for his Wildcats.
“I think we started off playing hard and intense to start the game until things weren’t going our way,” Ezell said. “When you’re rebuilding a program -- that’s part of it. You’re trying to work through those mental hurdles that had crippled you before. We’re still a work in progress.
“I didn’t think we gave our best effort in the first half. We can’t afford to have those self-inflicted wounds. It’s not something we can do and expect to succeed against good football teams.”
In a 55-minute first quarter, Tilghman connected on a 35-yard touchdown from Jack James to LeBran McMullen to take a 21-6 lead into the second quarter.
From there, it was all Blue Tornado for the remainder of the half.
Tilghman scored 21 unanswered in the second quarter to start the running clock in the second half.
The second half, while the score didn’t indicate it, might have been worse for Trigg County.
Turnovers and an injury to senior Kendric Adams plagued the Wildcats despite outsourcing Tilghman 12-7 in the half.
The first-year head coach said his team is going to have to keep working on eliminating turnovers.
“It goes back to that mental toughness aspect that we’re trying to improve,” Ezell said. “We’re making strides -- but we’re not there yet. They’re a good football team and they’re well-coached. You can’t do that against teams like that.”
As for Adams, Ezell said he hopes to hear good news but will prepare as if they will be without one of their key players next week against Crittenden County.
“We’ve got to prepare and make sure that whether we’ve got Kenny back or not that we’re ready to play Crittenden County next week,” Ezell said. “Absolutely, we want Kendric Adams ready to go but we’ve got to prepare as if he won’t be there as well.”
With the Rockets coming to town next week, Ezell has already begun turning the page and getting ready for them.
“That stuff is behind us. We’ve got to keep getting better,” he said. “We still got some tough teams coming up. … We’ve just got to continue to get better each week. There’s always going to be setbacks when you’re trying to get to the next level.”
