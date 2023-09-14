All football players, team managers, coaches, drill corps members, band members, cheerleaders, and their families who were part of the 1973 Paducah Tilghman High School football state championship are invited to attend a 50th anniversary celebration at the PTHS vs. Hopkinsville football game at McRight Field on Friday, September 15.
The evening will begin with a reception from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Paducah Innovation Hub. A wonderful menu of food and drinks has been planned for that evening. The group will also be recognized at halftime at the PTHS vs. Hopkinsville game, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
