The Paducah Tilghman tennis team hosted Mayfield on Wednesday and split with the visitors, as the boys won 3-1 while the girls fell 3-2.
For the Tilghman boys, junior Evan Jones and eighth-grader Whit McNeill earned victories in singles play. Jones defeated Mayfield’s Ethan Smith with set scores of 6-1 and 6-1, while McNeill swept Alex Preston, 6-0 and 6-0.
The Blue Tornado clinched the team win over Mayfield via a doubles victory from senior Zach Ybarzabal and Sam Kirchhoff, who defeated Kesan Galbraith and Alex East in two sets — 6-3 and 6-3.
Mayfield’s lone boys victory came in doubles play courtesy of Michael East and Eli Acree, who defeated the Tilghman team of seniors AJ Armstrong and Ben LeBuhn. East and Acree won the first set 6-3 and then won the tiebreaker, 7-4, in the second set.
On the girls side, Mayfield won a pair of singles matches and one in doubles play. The Lady Cardinals’ Molly Null defeated Tilghman senior Natalie Lansden 6-1 and 6-2, and Megan Null defeated sophomore Abby Brown 7-6 (7-1), 6-0.
The Mayfield doubles team of Josie Hale and Joey Grace Sulta defeated the Tilghman duo of eighth-grader Addison Winklepleck and junior Frannie Hideg with set scores of 6-2 and 6-1.
The Lady Tornado’s victories came via eighth-grader Maddie Duwe (6-0, 6-0 over Tyler Sloane) in singles play and senior Anna West and sophomore Megan Gruber (7-5, 6-4 over Kiya Morris and Charli Stanley) in doubles play.
As the matches were taking place Wednesday, Tilghman tennis head coach Kelly Hack spoke with The Sun about her team’s season thus far, saying that she’s been pleased with her players’ performances.
Entering Wednesday, the boys, led by junior Davis Rowton, had lost just twice — once to Greenwood and once to McCracken County — and the girls, led by Lansden, had fallen just three times — once to Greenwood and twice to McCracken.
“I’m pleased with how we’ve done so far,” Hack said. “We’re getting toward the end of the season now, so everybody is starting to heat up.”
Hack added that the focus for the ultra-talented Rowton has been on finding challenging competition.
“With Davis, we’re trying real hard to expose him to some good competition,” she said. “We have the sectional tournament this weekend, so we have Greenwood coming back in town. I’m hoping that brings in some good competition for Davis. Next weekend, we go to Elizabethtown to play Elizabethtown, Central Hardin and North Oldham, and North Oldham is a very strong team.”
As for the girls team, Hack highlighted Lansden and Brown as top players. “Natalie is playing well right now, and Abby at No. 2 has been a pleasant surprise. She has grown into that No. 2 spot this year, and she’s getting stronger and stronger as the season goes,” she said.
As Hack mentioned, Tilghman is hosting the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association (KYHSTCA) Section 1 Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Section 1 consists of teams from Regions 1-4, and the tournament features eight girls teams and seven boys teams and will be played on the courts at Paducah Tilghman and Lone Oak.
The opening matchups for the girls tournament are McCracken County vs. Mayfield, St. Mary vs. Paducah Tilghman, Webster County vs. Hopkinsville, and South Warren vs. Greenwood.
The opening matchups for the boys tournament are Webster County vs. Caldwell County, South Warren vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins, and Paducah Tilghman vs. McCracken County while top-seeded Greenwood receives a bye.
With the KHSAA postseason not far off, Hack has high expectations for her team, especially her senior-laden boys squad.
“A lot of our boys have played in the state tournament, so we have that experience to take to the regional tournament, and hopefully that’ll be beneficial for us so we can capitalize on that maturity that we have to win it,” she said.
As for her girls team, Hack’s hope is to see Lansden end her high school career on a high note.
“I’m hoping Natalie can make it to the semifinal round (of regionals) and advance to the state tournament,” she said. “She’s a senior, so I’d like to see her get another shot to get to the state tournament.”
