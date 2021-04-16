The Paducah Tilghman tennis teams continued their strong start to the 2021 season Thursday by making easy work of visiting Marshall County. The Tilghman boys came away with an 8-1 victory while the girls swept the Lady Marshals, 9-0.
The Blue Tornado and Lady Blue Tornado tennis teams have lost just three combined matches all season, as the boys are now 11-1 while the girls are 10-2.
“We’ve been doing really well this year,” Tilghman junior Davis Rowton told The Sun on Thursday. “It’s been a really good season for us.”
Rowton, who said he’s been playing tennis since he could walk, has developed into a top-tier talent in the sport and has been enjoying his junior season.
“It’s been really good to get back together — we’ve had some really fun trips together,” he said. “I’ve had a pretty good season. I haven’t had too many close ones yet, and it’s my goal to keep it that way.”
Rowton, Tilghman’s No. 1 boys singles tennis player, didn’t compete on Thursday, but his counterpart on the girls’ side, senior Natalie Lansden, did, winning her singles match 8-1 over Marshall’s JC Wells.
“I’ve won all of my singles matches so far,” she said. “We’ve played a lot more matches than I expected, and we’re doing pretty good so far.”
Lansden has been playing tennis since she was in first grade, and she’s enjoyed every moment of getting back out on the court in her senior year.
“It’s been really fun,” she said. “I love getting out on the court — it’s something I look forward to when I get done with school. And my teammates are great.”
Lansden is one of two seniors on the team along with Anna West, and they both work to provide leadership for their younger teammates. The roster is rounded out by juniors Frannie Hideg and Kate LeBuhn, sophomores Abby Brown and Megan Gruber, and eighth-graders Madelyn Duwe and Addison Winklepleck.
“We try to encourage the younger players as much as we can, and we get along with them really well. We just try to be the best leaders that we can be,” Lansden said of herself and West.
In singles play Thursday, Brown defeated Courtney Phillips 8-2, West defeated Kayla Westfall 8-0, Gruber defeated Shelby Spencer 8-0, Duwe defeated Laney Evans 8-0, and Winklepleck defeated Delaney Miller 8-2.
In the doubles matches, West and Gruber defeated Wells and Phillips 8-6, Brown and Duwe defeated Westfall and Spencer 8-1, and Hideg and Winklepleck defeated Evans and Emma Kate Whirley 8-2.
On the boys’ side, Tilghman made easy work of the Marshals despite Rowton sitting out. The rest of the Blue Tornado’s roster includes seniors AJ Armstrong, Phillip Jones, Sam Kirchoff, Benjamin LeBuhn and Zach Ybarzabal; junior Evan Jones; sophomores Noland Durham and Cameron Wright; freshman Banks Lafont; and eighth-graders Wilson Tate Kirchoff, Alex McMillan, Whitson McNeill and Blaine Oliver.
In singles action on Thursday, Sam Kirchoff defeated Jameson Wells 8-0, Ybarzabal defeated Kian Court 8-2, Phillip Jones defeated Rush Robinson by default, McNeill defeated Alex Dinas 8-0, and Wright defeated Elston Evans 8-1. Marshall’s lone singles victory came from Kiefer Court, who defeated Armstrong 8-3.
The Blue Tornado won all three of their doubles matches. Sam Kirchoff and Armstrong defeated Kiefer and Kian Court 8-2, Ybarzabal and Wright defeated Wells and Robinson 8-5, and McNeill and Phillip Jones defeated Dinas and Evans 8-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.