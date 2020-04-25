Tilghman tennis, and what could have been

For second-year Paducah Tilghman tennis coach Kelly Hack, this was supposed to be a year to remember.
The Blue Tornado would’ve been favorites for a rare run at a third-straight First Region title, behind the efforts of sophomore singles star Davis Rowton, junior Sam Kirchhoff and a pair of doubles squads in Ben LeBuhn with Zach Ybarzabal, and Andrew Katz (the team’s only senior) with A.J. Armstrong.
The Lady Blue Tornado would’ve been buoyed by a pair of juniors in Natalie Lansden and Anna West in singles or doubles, with the growing freshmen in Abby Brown and Meghan Gruber close behind.
It was a fountain of youth until it wasn’t.
Earlier this week, any hope of a season resuming came to an end, with the dismissal of all spring sports for the 2019-20 academic calendar coming from KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. The news, dreaded as it is, follows the recommendations of health and state officials regarding the potential spread of coronavirus.
But like so many woulda-been stories from across the commonwealth, Tilghman tennis is up there — in terms of high hopes and overall anticipation.
“We were returning everyone from last season, and we’d won two straight regional championships, and I was really excited,” Katz said. “It was my senior season. I thought I had improved both physically and mentally, and I thought I was ready to try to make it to state.”
• • •
While LeBuhn/Ybarzabal and Landsen/West qualified for the 2019 KHSAA State Tournament a year ago, it was Rowton who had rolled to a 9-seed — after going unscathed all the way through the 2019 First Region Tournament as a freshman.
Driving him this off-season were the memories of missteps against Covington Latin senior star and 5-seed Toshi Watanabe, who found footing against Rowton in the Round of 16 and toppled him 6-4, 6-2 — thwarting an upset bid midway through the second set.
It was the furthest Rowton had made it in his young tennis career, but it was tantalizingly close to a quarterfinals appearance against St. Xavier 2-seed Brandon Chou, who wound up making the 2019 KHSAA State Finals.
“If I had just kept my energy up, I could’ve won that match,” Rowton remembered. “It’s definitely in the back of my head.
“This year, honestly, I was chasing that bag. I was definitely going for a state championship. I definitely wanted to go 0-0 at regionals. I wanted to see if I could not lose a game at regionals twice in a row. Ethan (Rowton, brother and assistant) and I set the goal at the beginning of the year, and we just started training hard.
“And ... you know ...”
This happened. This sudden halt in progression.
Tilghman had already played in a couple of scrimmages for 2020, won a regular-season matchup against Mayfield and was bound for a tournament in Bowling Green when the first delay in KHSAA spring sports came during mid-March.
Rowton had been preparing to face Greenwood’s Jacks Lancaster, who surprised the other Chou — Michael (and seeded third) — as a 9-seed in last year’s 2019 KHSAA Round of 16.
“We’d been getting ready for that match for a couple of weeks,” Rowton said
Before the final announcement, Rowton had been riding bikes and boxing with his older brother and former Tilghman tennis star, Parker, to keep in shape.
That’ll remain the routine for now, but clearly in preparation for the possibility of summer tennis, or the 2020-21 season.
“We’re a little bit bummed,” he said. “No, actually we’re ‘a lot’ bummed.”
{span}• {/span}{span}• {/span}{span}•{/span}
Katz is bound for the Medill Northwestern School of Journalism in the fall, after two terrific years writing, copy editing, and eventually leading the school’s paper in the Tilghman Bell.
But there’s something missing.
This weekend would’ve been another of Hack’s many tough scheduling choices, in which Tilghman was originally bound for more tournament travel.
“Coach Hack had them lined up every weekend,” Katz said. “She joked that we wouldn’t practice on Fridays because of so many tournaments.”
Up until two weeks ago, Katz could be found volleying with friends at the courts in the “Country Club bubble,” Noble Park and WKCTC, just to stay in some sort of shape. Just in case.
But it isn’t happening, and instead he totes memories of what was.
“With all the travel, you get really close to people,” Katz said. “And because we didn’t have any seniors last year, all of us were growing together.
“I expected to do well and perform well. In terms of senior year, things have been sidetracked. But Paducah Tilghman High School has done a fantastic job of trying to make sure the seniors haven’t been forgotten. They’ve really tried to make things special in the best way they can during this situation.”
