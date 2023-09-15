For the first time this season, the St. Mary Lady Vikings and Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado met across the volleyball net. The Second District foes trail McCracken County and Community Christian in in district standings, leading to a 3-1 showdown on Thursday night in favor of PT.
It was St. Mary however, who claimed the first set and the first point of the night. A back-and-forth battle from the very beginning as neither team led by more than six points. That lead was held by Tilghman at 16-10 before the Lady Vikings started their climb back.
They knotted up the score at the 20-20 mark and St. Mary would take the slight edge at 23-22 and bump it up to 25-23 to claim the first set.
Tilghman came out with a vengeance and a 3-0 lead courtesy of Maddie Peck at service and an ace to cap it off. St. Mary bounced back, keeping the score within reach.
From the 16-16 point on, it would be advantage Tilghman with an ace from Ma’Kel Ridgeway before claiming the 25-19 set two win.
The third set was much like the first, with the score never breaching a four-point difference through much of the set. It wasn’t until the 15-10 mark in favor of Tilghman set up by a pair of aces from Ridgeway, that the Lady Blue Tornado started their escape.
A resilient Lady Viking team settled in and got back to work, evening the score at 19-19. Unfortunately for the home team, they would only be able to tally two more points before PT took the set 25-21 to take the 2-1 lead.
Another early 3-0 lead for Tilghman with Peck at service and another of her seven total aces on the night. They would climb to 7-3 thanks to a kill from Kylie Caruthers, which quickly jumped to 13-3 before St. Mary could score again.
The Lady Vikings would narrow the deficit to 15-10 before Tilghman put the set away with a 10-point advantage, 25-15 with the final point being a kill from Caruthers.
Caruthers had 18 kills on the night to lead the Lady Blue Tornado, Ridgeway led in aces with nine and Ja’Niyah Hart led in assists with 14.
The Lady Blue Tornado move to a 4-13 record and the win over St. Mary snapped a four-game losing skid. The Lady Vikings fall to 2-12 on the season. Their second contest of the season will take place on Thursday, October 12 in their final game of the regular season.
