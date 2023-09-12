Paducah Tilghman’s golf team competed in the Kentucky 2A golf championship in Owensboro, KY on Monday. The Blue Tornado boys golf program finished sixth with a 50-over-par 338 team score.
Junior Peyton Toon led the Blue Tornado with a 5-over-par 77 to land in a three-way tie for 12th place. Whitson McNeill, also a junior finished tied for 29th at 11-over-par 83, Evan Hack carded a 13-over-par 85, Grey Edwards finished 49th with a score of 21-over-par 93 and Ford Black finished 51st with a card of 25-over-par 97.
