With the recent announcement of May being National Tennis Month, what better way to celebrate than a tennis match between two Paducah High Schools. Tilghman and St. Mary met on the tennis courts on Monday afternoon narrowly beating the rain, mostly.

Mondays match was the start to a busy week for the Tornado and Lady Tornado, as they host Mayfield on Tuesday and Graves County on Thursday in preparation for the First Region tournament on May 14-19.

Rain cut the doubles contest between Lurtz-Gartner and Hideg-Rowton, with the St. Mary duo leading when play was halted.

BOYS Tilghman 3, St. Mary 0

Singles: Whitson McNeill (PT) 8, Rex Roof (SM) 0; Cameron Wright (PT) 8, Tate Jennings (SM) 2.

Doubles: McNeill-Wright 8, Roof-Jennings 0.

GIRLS Tilghman 8, St. Mary 0

Singles: Abby Brown (PT) 8, Claire Haas (SM) 1; Meghan Gruber (PT) 8, Maleah Smith (SM) 2; Maddie Duwe (PT) 8, Mason Clements (SM) 0; Addison Winklepleck (PT) 8, Ava Campbell (SM) 5; Frannie Hideg (PT) 8, Audrey Sims (SM) 3; Maggie Rowton (PT) 8, Ellie Mowers (SM) 0.

Doubles: Gruber-Duwe 8, Haas-Smith 1; Brown-Winklepleck 8, Campbell-Clements 0; Lurtz-Gartner 5, Hideg-Rowton 4.

