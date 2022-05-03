With the recent announcement of May being National Tennis Month, what better way to celebrate than a tennis match between two Paducah High Schools. Tilghman and St. Mary met on the tennis courts on Monday afternoon narrowly beating the rain, mostly.
Mondays match was the start to a busy week for the Tornado and Lady Tornado, as they host Mayfield on Tuesday and Graves County on Thursday in preparation for the First Region tournament on May 14-19.
Rain cut the doubles contest between Lurtz-Gartner and Hideg-Rowton, with the St. Mary duo leading when play was halted.
BOYS Tilghman 3, St. Mary 0
Singles: Whitson McNeill (PT) 8, Rex Roof (SM) 0; Cameron Wright (PT) 8, Tate Jennings (SM) 2.
Doubles: McNeill-Wright 8, Roof-Jennings 0.
GIRLS Tilghman 8, St. Mary 0
Singles: Abby Brown (PT) 8, Claire Haas (SM) 1; Meghan Gruber (PT) 8, Maleah Smith (SM) 2; Maddie Duwe (PT) 8, Mason Clements (SM) 0; Addison Winklepleck (PT) 8, Ava Campbell (SM) 5; Frannie Hideg (PT) 8, Audrey Sims (SM) 3; Maggie Rowton (PT) 8, Ellie Mowers (SM) 0.
Doubles: Gruber-Duwe 8, Haas-Smith 1; Brown-Winklepleck 8, Campbell-Clements 0; Lurtz-Gartner 5, Hideg-Rowton 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.