Paducah Tilghman played host to Marshall County on Thursday afternoon, to a friendly, yet competitive day of tennis. Individual and doubles matches were played on both the boys and girls sides, with the Blue Tornado and Lady Tornado coming up victorious 7-2 and 8-0 respectively.
BOYS
Paducah Tilghman 7, Marshall County 2
Singles: Whitson McNeil (PT) 8, Kian Court (MC) 5; Cameron Wright (PT) 8, Rush Robinson (MC) 2; Jameson Wells (MC) 8, Alex McMillen 2; Andrew Petitt (MC) 8, Blaine Oliver (PT) 2; Hunter Shelby (PT) 8, Elston Evans (MC) 4; Banks LaFont (PT) 8, Alex Dinas (MC) 6; Turner Humphrey (PT) 8, Hunter Odom (MC) 5.
Doubles: Rowton-LaFont (PT) 8, Court-Robinson (MC) 3; Wright-Shelby (PT) 8, Petitt-Wells (MC) 3; McMillen-Oliver (PT) 8, Evans-Dinas (MC) 3.
GIRLS
Paducah Tilghman 8, Marshall County 2
Singles: Abby Brown (PT) 8, JC Wells (MC) 3; Meghan Gruber (PT) 8, Courtney Phillips (MC) 2; Maddie Duwe (PT) 8, Delaney Miller (MC) 0; Addison Winklepleck (PT) 8, Emma Whirley (MC) 0; Kate LeBuhn (PT) Alyssa McClain (MC) 0; Frannie Hideg (PT) 8, Faith Eustler (MC) 0.
Doubles: Duwe-LeBuhn (PT) 8, Wells-Phillips (MC) 3; Brown-Winklepleck (PT) 8, Miller-Whirley (MC) 0; Gruber-Hideg (PT) 8, McClain-Eustler (MC) 2.
