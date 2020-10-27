Paducah Tilghman volleyball leveled up again on Monday night — when it handed Ballard Memorial its first regional loss of 2020 in season-ending fashion, 3-2 (14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12), in the First Region quarterfinals at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
For the Lady Blue Tornado, less than five days removed from a scintillating 3-1 loss to McCracken County in the Second District championship, it’s all about a testament of growth and perseverance, after missing the first two weeks of the season due to a coronavirus precaution and an ensuing quarantine.
On Sept. 29, Paducah Tilghman was swept by the Lady Bombers at “The Palace” in LaCenter, 22-25, 25-27, 15-25.
But a lot has changed in a month’s time.
“The first time we played them, that was the third game after a two-week (hiatus),” noted first-year PTHS coach Maggie Prewitt. “We didn’t have our groove yet. Just like in the first set tonight, we didn’t have our groove. And it showed.
“But the girls, I think we’ve just grown mentally this year. Instead of getting down and staying down, we’re getting down and fighting back. They’re learning how to fight back and not give up. I think that’s the difference. Just the mental game.”
Tilghman’s fight couldn’t have been more apparent than in that fifth and final set, when it twice trailed by three points at 3-0 and 10-7. Back-to-back aces from Bailey Schipp made it 3-3, while kills from Emma Gilbert and Natalie Lansden helped answer three straight points from sophomore Kinley Doublin to cut it to 10-9.
When Izzy Myers — the 2020 First Region Player of the Year — dunked to make it 12-10 for Ballard Memorial (22-3, 16-1 First Region), a passionate crowd clad in green roared in delight. After all, this was a Lady Bombers team within a hair of the 2020 All “A” State crown against ranked Presentation, a Lady Bombers team that had gone 16-0 against the First Region this season, and a Lady Bombers team that had opened the shortened year with 18-straight wins all the way into Richmond.
Instead, the Lady Blue Tornado closed the match on a 5-0 run, an ace from Schipp and a kill from Emily Shumaker setting the table for the final point.
“Izzy Myers, she’s awesome, dude,” noted Tilghman’s junior setter Lexi Roof, who had 10 digs and 24 assists. “She’s really awesome. But the whole thing was that we had to keep our energy up. If we can stay up and feed off of their crowd’s energy, that’s all it takes really. To keep it up.”
Yes, indeed, Myers was awesome. She’d finish with another triple-double on the year — 14 kills, 21 assists, 11 digs, two blocks, two aces — while KyLee Bodell would add 20 digs, Alyssa Dome would add 15 digs, and Bailey Lee would notch 16 kills and another eight digs.
But the Lady Blue Tornado had just enough answers, particularly in sets No. 2 and No. 3, to go up 2-1. Neither squad had more than a 3-point lead in the second set, and in the third set, it was two kills and a block from Jaaliyah Biggers that helped push Paducah Tilghman up 22-15 late in the frame. She’d finish with 11 kills and six blocks.
Natalie Lansden: 18 assists. Schipp: 16 kills. Jennifer Goddard: 21 digs. Helen Allen: eight digs. Shumaker: six aces, 13 digs, 15 kills.
As even as it could be.
“They’re a great defensive team for sure,” Shumaker said of the Lady Bombers. “They’re always on their toes. They react really quickly. So we knew if we did a lot of quick, front-row, kind of fast-paced (attack), we knew we might be able to catch them off guard.
“We’ve just picked on little things in practice, and made sure we got those down. And I just think that was a huge part of it. Making sure we got the little stuff down.”
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 3, BALLARD MEMORIAL 2
Records: PT 8-6-4, BM 22-3
Hicks carries Calloway to regional semis
Calloway County’s Adison Hicks made sure the Lady Lakers’ second-ever visit to the First Region Tournament, and first since 2014, wasn’t a short one on Monday night, when she cruised to 17 kills and 19 digs in a 3-0 (27-25, 25-11, 25-23) sweep of First District champion Carlisle County at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena in Paducah.
Perhaps the purest definition of Yoda’s mantra, “size matters not,” Hicks — generously listed at 5-5 — was particularly effective in the third and final frame, where she notched one of her four aces and seven of her kills.
“Killer,” noted CCHS coach Lindsey Jones.
“She just knows where to put the ball,” added CCHS senior Maggie Fraher, who finished with 31 digs. “An all-around great player. Without her, we’d struggle a little bit. She’s a beast.”
For Hicks, she’s just got a job to do, and it’s something she’s done well in short time, as she came into the contest with 102 kills in 32 sets played (3.19/set).
“I can move to the ball quick,” Hicks said. “And yes, I’m little, but I guess people underestimate that, and they see a little hitter and they think: ‘Oh, well, she’s not going to hit that. She’s not going to get a good hit on it. She’s not going to get a kill.’ And they’re not ready for it. And so, I have to go up and think: ‘No, I’m not tall. But I can jump and put it down.’ ”
Wrapped around Hicks, Kamden Underwood had five aces and 13 digs, Lillie Thorn had eight kills and 11 digs, and Gracie Friedrich had seven aces.
The Lady Lakers made their biggest statement in the second set, when they turned a 5-1 deficit into a 10-5 lead behind the service of Friedrich. She picked up four aces in the run, while Hicks had two of her kills.
Now, the Lady Lakers get the Lady Blue Tornado on Wednesday at 5 p.m., with the winner advancing into Thursday’s 6 p.m. First Region championship game.
“It’s huge, and a lot of the girls are super excited,” Jones added. “It’s going to be a hard, hard game on Wednesday. We have a lot of stuff to really prepare for, and we’re just happy to be here. We’re playing hard, and we just hope it lands in our favor.”
“We really wanted to prove ourselves to everybody, considering we didn’t get a preseason, and we have been pretty down, and we’ve had people quarantined on and off,” added Fraher. “We haven’t really had our whole team the whole time. We were just glad we were able to have our whole team, and play well.”
For the Lady Comets, Aubrey Wiley finished with four kills, two aces and eight digs, Hannah Draper finished with 13 assists, and Lany Shehorn added 21 digs.
CALLOWAY COUNTY 3, CARLISLE COUNTY 0
Records: CAL 6-6, CAR 10-7-3
