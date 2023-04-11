The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado clinched the win late in the game against the Marshall County Lady Marshals on Monday night, securing a 7-4 victory.
Firing up the offense in the first inning, Anistyn Thomas drove in a run off a single and Hartman doubled, driving in another and taking the early 2-0 lead. The Lady Marshals evened up the score at the bottom of the second with a double by Madyson Morton.
Trinity Parrish doubled to retake the lead 3-2 in the third, and the Lady Marshals immediately retaliated with a hit by Allicen Harris that once again knotted up the two teams at 3-3.
Both teams played it close, until the Lady Blue Tornado pulled away for good with a run by Audreya White in the fourth. A triple by Thomas in the seventh and hit by Parrish solidified their lead.
A final hit by Gracelynn Darnall marked another run for the Lady Marshals, but finished the game with a score of 7-4.
Harris pitched four innings with four runs on five hits and five strikeouts. Darnall pitched three innings with three runs on seven hits and one strikeout.
Morton went 2-3 for two RBI with a double; Anna Vasseur and Merriel Jackson went 1-4; Harris went 1-3; Darnall went 1-4 with one RBI; and Macy McLeod went 2-3.
Mia Bobbit pitched 6.2 innings with four runs on eight hits and one strikeout. Reagan Hartman pitched 0.2 innings.
White and Adrienne Romaine went 1-4; Thomas went 4-4 with two RBI; Parrish went 2-4 with two RBI; Hartman went 2-4 with one RBI; Bobbitt went 1-3; and Gabbi Logsdon went 1-2.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 7, MARSHALL COUNTY 4
PTHS 2 0 1 1 1 0 2 -- 7-12-4
MRSH 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 -- 4-8-1
2B: PT - R. Hartman 2, A. Romaine, T. Parrish; MC - M. Morton
3B: PT - A. White, A. Thomas
TB: PT - A. Thomas 6, R. Hartman 4, A. White 3, T. Parrish 3, A. Romaine 2, M. Bobbitt 1, L. Wiley 1; MC - M. Morton 3, A. Vasseur 2, A. Harris 1, G. Darnall 1, M. Jackson 1, M. McLeod 1
