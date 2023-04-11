Gabbi Logsdon

Senior Gabbi Logsdon races across first base in Paducah Tilghman's 7-4 win over the Lady Marshals on Monday night.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado clinched the win late in the game against the Marshall County Lady Marshals on Monday night, securing a 7-4 victory.

Firing up the offense in the first inning, Anistyn Thomas drove in a run off a single and Hartman doubled, driving in another and taking the early 2-0 lead. The Lady Marshals evened up the score at the bottom of the second with a double by Madyson Morton.

