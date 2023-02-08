The Paducah Tilghman boys and girls basketball programs played their final games of the season on their home floor in Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they hosted St. Mary High School. Senior night festivities took place between games where the Lady Blue Tornado dominated the Lady Vikings of St. Mary 69-20 and the boys rounded out the night with a 78-62 win over the Vikings.
Lady Blue Tornado 69, Lady Vikings 20Starting out the night was a statement from the home team, as they dominated the glass, finished in the paint and limited St. Mary possessions all night long. A full court press made it difficult for the Lady Vikings to keep possession of the ball and often times found it especially difficult to make it past midcourt. Four straight layups made it an 8-0 game early with the help of seniors Diamond Gray and Dasia Garland.
Kaitlynn Burrus spoiled the Tilghman run with a successful pair of free throws to get the Lady Vikings on the board with 4:34 left to play in the opening frame. Katie O’Neill and a jumper by Burrus would round out the visitors scoring at six in the quarter while the Lady Blue Tornado racked up 29 in the opening eight minutes of play.
Tilghman continued to dominate, connecting on nearly every opportunity they had to score and playing unselfish ball to put a variety of Lady Blue Tornado on the board. Their defense cracked down even more in the second quarter, allowing just two points to be scored, a free throw by Vanessa Becker and another by Audrey Sims, making it a 48-8 halftime score.
“This was a good game for us, it was good to finally win,” Paducah Tilghman senior Dasia Garland said. “The last game at home is emotional but it is good for us to play well, we went out with a bang.”
Claire Haas got the scoring going for St. Mary to start the second half and get the Lady Vikings to double digits and kept things going another basket just a few moments later.
Paducah Tilghman’s lone 3-pointer came in the third quarter courtesy of Fran Hodge. The Lady Blue Tornado sank 31 shots from inside the arc and were 4-for-12 from the charity stripe.
As the running clock wound down, bench players were able to find their minutes, leading to a 9-4 final quarter in favor of the home team. In the end, Tilghman’s dominance from start to finish would prove too much and earn them the 69-20 victory.
Paducah Tilghman 29 1912 9 — 69
PT: D. Garland 20, D. Gray 17, M. Smith 12, J. Reed 8, Q. Shumpert 6, F. Hodge 3, M. Carruthers 3.
SM: K. Burrus 8, K. O’Neill 4, C. Haas, O. Loren 2, V. Becker 1, A. Sims 1.
Blue Tornado 78, Vikings 62The boys game not only capped off the night with a Paducah Tilghman sweep, but also a strong win against a district opponent and a milestone for a senior on senior night. Jayvion Powell was not only recognized as one of the six seniors on the team, but he also hit the 1,000 career point mark. Powell had 16 points on the night.
St. Mary came out ready to show their Second District opponents that they meant business by keeping the game within three points and claiming multiple leads in the first quarter of play. Mikel Owens and Palmer Sims had a pair of 3-pointers early on to match point-for-point against the Blue Tornado. The long ball from Sims gave the Vikings a 7-5 lead but strong performances by Mian Shaw to keep things close. Shaw had 14 points in the opening eight minutes including a perfect 8-for-8 performance from the charity stripe.
“It just felt great to be out here with my team in our last home game of the season,” Shaw said. “Winning tonight helps us stay focused for the final games of the season and if we continue to make our shots and play our defense we will be ready for the district tournament.”
A long ball by James Harris with 2:50 to play in the opening frame put Tilghman on top 12-9 and they never looked back, building to a 23-14 lead to close out the quarter.
Shaw continued his scoring ways as Powell and Caleb Payne got in on the fun for Tilghman, adding a combined 12 points in the second quarter including the 1,000th point for Powell.
St. Mary found many of their points in the second frame from the charity stripe, scoring five of their 11 points from the line. Keeping the Vikings to 11 points, while putting up 23 of their own, gave Tilghman a healthy 46-25 cushion heading into halftime.
Shots from behind the arc started to fall for both teams in the second half as Luke Sims and Mikel Owens combined for nine points from downtown and Powell did the same to get the third quarter rolling. St. Mary had their best scoring quarter of the night with 19 in the third as Tilghman started to slow down, putting up 17 of their own for a 63-44 ball game going into the final stretch.
Scoring continued as any district rivalry match should as St. Mary really started to find their rhythm and the Tilghman bench came in to make their own mark. The Vikings once again outscored the Blue Tornado 18-15 in the final frame, but the late scoring wouldn’t be enough to catch up. As the clock wound down Tilghman secured the 78-62 victory to close out their home games.
Paducah Tilghman 23 23 17 15 — 78
St. Mary 14 11 19 18 — 62
PT: M. Shaw 22, J. Powell 16, C. Payne 10, M. Woodfork 8, J. Harris 6, J. West 5, L. McMullen 3, C. Patterson 2, J. Campbell 2, A. Wilkins 2, O. Williams 2.
SM: O. Mikel 20, L. Sims 14, D. Willett 10, P. Sims 6, B. Haas 6, B. Quigley 2, A. Hrdlicka 2, D. Deneve 2.
Girls Basketball: Diamond Gray, Dasia Garland, Quiniyah Shumpert, Jaden Wright and Talaya Garnett
Boys Basketball: Mian Shaw, Jayvion Powell, Lebran McMullen, Chase Patterson, Caleb Payne, Jacob West
Cheerleaders: Olivia Ladd, Maklairn Lambert, Kendall McDonald
Wrestling: Oscar (JT) Adams, Jayden Frazier, Charles Jeffery Lee Jr., Caleb Mays, Kendra Johnston.
