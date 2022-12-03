The Blue Tornado kicked off the 2022-23 season with a home opener at the historic Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Friday night. The matchup against the visiting Carlisle County Comets ended with a 79-50 victory for the Blue Tornado.
From start to finish, Paducah Tilghman’s Mian Shaw led his Blue Tornado, tallying 23 points and leading all scorers in the contest. The Comets took an early lead in the first quarter, with Kaden Bowles commanding the court. However, Shaw did not let the one-point Comet lead last long.
For most of the first half, it was a battle between Paducah Tilghman (1-0) and Carlisle County (1-1), the two teams keeping it close as fan sections cheered. With seconds to play in the second quarter, Carlisle County’s Kenton Arnold tied the game at 26-26 before going into the half, sending fans of the Comet into a cheerful roar throughout the gymnasium.
After halftime, Paducah Tilghman was on the scoreboard with the trio of Shaw, freshman Miles Woodfork, and sophomore Joshua Campbell. However, Grogan and Arnold continued to fight to keep the Comets in reach of the Blue Tornado.
In the third quarter, Grogan hit two dazzling 3-pointers, collecting six of the eight points for Carlisle. However, tensions began to rise with less than two minutes left to play in the quarter. By this time, Paducah Tilghman led 50-34, with a quarter left in the contest.
Woodfork and Campbell led the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado in scoring during the fourth quarter. The duo controlled the court, showing the future of the Blue Tornado is in great hands with young talent. During the quarter, PTHS snagged 29 points, leading the team to victory.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 79, CARLISLE COUNTY 50
Paducah Tilghman 12 14 24 29 — 79
CARLISLE CO: Arnold 10, B. Williams 9, Grogan 8, Bowles 5, Burnett 5, Perez 3, Bruer 3, King 3, J. Williams 2, McBride 2. FIELD GOALS: 9 (Arnold 2, B. Williams, Burnett, Bruer, Grogan, King, J. Williams). 3-POINTERS: 7 (Grogan 2, Arnold 2, Burnett, Bowles, B. Williams). FREE THROWS: 11/17. RECORD: 1-1.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: M. Shaw 23, M. Woodfork 10, Campbell 10, J. West 7, Williams 6, Wilkins 4, Harris 4, L. McMullen 3, McClure 2, Payne 2. FIELD GOALS: 29 (Shaw 8, Campbell 5, M. Woodfork 5, Campbell 5, West 2, Williams 2, Wilkins 2, McMullen, McClure, Harris, Wright, Payne). 3-POINTERS: 2 (Wright, West). FREE THROWS: 15/29. RECORD: 1-0.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 63, CARLISLE COUNTY 52
The Lady Blue Tornado opened up the season with an action-packed and high-intensity game against the visiting Carlisle County on Friday night. Paducah Tilghman came out on top with a 63-52 victory over the Lady Comets at Otis Dinning Gymnasium.
Paducah Tilghman senior Dasia Garland and freshman Myiesha Smith controlled the court with dominance against the Comets from start to finish. However, Carlisle County junior Kiera Whitaker matched Garland and Smith in command and control.
Garland led with a game-high of 23 points, Whitaker tallied 22, and Smith finished 18. The experience of Garland and the young talent of Smith shined for the Lady Blue Tornado in the victory.
During the first quarter, Carlisle County’s Whitaker and McGee allowed the Lady Comets (1-1) to take the lead over the hosting Paducah Tilghman Tornado. However, tension began to rise between the two teams during the second quarter as Carlisle County led 26-21.
Returning from halftime, Paducah Tilghman (1-0) surged, with Garland and Smith leading the Tornado. Carlisle’s leading scorer went down with five minutes left to play but returned to finish the game with her team.
The Lady Blue Tornado ran away with the game during the fourth quarter, with Smith leading the group. Behind her, she had a full court of knowledge with Garland, Diamond Gray, and Quinyah Shumpert to complete the victory with a 23-point fourth quarter.
Carlisle Co 12 15 16 9 — 52
Paducah Tilghman 10 11 19 23 — 63
CARLISLE CO: K. Whitaker 22, A. Jones 10, M. McGee 7, M. Hogancamp 6, G. Edging 4, A. Warren 3. FIELD GOALS: 17/21 (K. Whitaker 9, A. Jones 4, M. Hogancamp 2, A. Warren 1). 3-POINTERS: 2 (Whitaker, McGee). FREE THROWS: 12/25. TOTAL. RECORD: 1-1.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: D. Garland 23, M. Smith 18, D. Gray 12, Q. Shumpert 6, J. Reed 3. FIELD GOALS: 26/51 (D. Garland 11, M. Smith 9, D. Gray 4, Q. Shumpert, J. Reed). 3-POINTERS: 1 (Q. Shumpert). FREE THROWS: 8/16. RECORD: 1-0.
