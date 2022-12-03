Shaw

Paducah Tilghman’s Mian Shaw goes for the shot during the victory over Carlisle County on Friday night. Shaw lead all scorers with 23 points in the 79-50 win at Otis Dinning.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Blue Tornado kicked off the 2022-23 season with a home opener at the historic Otis Dinning Gymnasium on Friday night. The matchup against the visiting Carlisle County Comets ended with a 79-50 victory for the Blue Tornado.

From start to finish, Paducah Tilghman’s Mian Shaw led his Blue Tornado, tallying 23 points and leading all scorers in the contest. The Comets took an early lead in the first quarter, with Kaden Bowles commanding the court. However, Shaw did not let the one-point Comet lead last long.

