Joshua Campbell

Paducah Tilghman sophomore Joshua Campbell dives into the end zone for the first TD for the Blue Tornado in their 30-13 loss to Henderson County on Friday night.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Paducah Tilghman returned home on Friday night to host Henderson County for their fifth game of the season. The Blue Tornado came into the game after falling in their previous two games and looked to bounce back at home. Unfortunately for Tilghman that bounce back didn’t happen as they fell to the Colonels 30-13.

Henderson County’s running game came out strong and fast right from the kick-off return. They marched down the field on their way to a touchdown on their first drive of the game thanks to that running game. Trajdon Davis made the scoring touchdown from the 2-yard line and a successful PAT made it a 7-0 game with 6:19 to play in the opening quarter.

