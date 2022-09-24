Paducah Tilghman returned home on Friday night to host Henderson County for their fifth game of the season. The Blue Tornado came into the game after falling in their previous two games and looked to bounce back at home. Unfortunately for Tilghman that bounce back didn’t happen as they fell to the Colonels 30-13.
Henderson County’s running game came out strong and fast right from the kick-off return. They marched down the field on their way to a touchdown on their first drive of the game thanks to that running game. Trajdon Davis made the scoring touchdown from the 2-yard line and a successful PAT made it a 7-0 game with 6:19 to play in the opening quarter.
Tilghman’s offense struggled to get things rolling most of the night. Fumbles, injuries and personal fouls plagued the Blue Tornado early on. The home team was forced to punt the ball way on a fourth and three situation but would get the ball right back as the punt was blocked and Tilghman recovered. Despite getting the ball back the offense wasn’t able to convert into a touch down as the first quarter game to an end with the same 7-0 score.
The first scoring play for the Blue Tornado came on a fourth down conversion with 30 yards to go. Freshman quarterback Stone Crowe was brought into the game after Jack James was forced out by officials to fix his pads. The freshman launched a rocket to Joshua Campbell for 30 yards and the touchdown with 9:28 to play. A successful PAT by Nolan Waller tied the game up 7-7.
Tilghman’s defense stepped up after that by forcing the Colones a turnover on downs with just under seven minutes left in the opening half.
The Henderson defense answered right back by forcing a Tilghman fumble to get the ball on their own 33 yard line.
They used that momentum until the very last seconds of the half by scoring with five seconds on the clock.
This score was a 22-yards TD pass from Davis to Koien Banks, the following PAT would miss left to send the game 13-7 into halftime.
Henderson rode that momentum from the first half into the second by scoring with 9:37 to go in the third quarter. This was a Davis QB keeper for 15 yards for a TD to take their score up to 20-7.
The visiting team would make it a 23-7 ball game before Tilghman could add anything else to their scoreboard.
Early in the final quarter of the game James would complete a pass to JoeAvion Starks for a 7-yard TD. Tilghman would go for the 2-point conversion, but would come up short.
Henderson would answer with a touchdown of their own after an emotional fourth quarter resulted in several personal foul penalties. This pushed the ball back and forth for both teams.
They scored with just 2:18 to play in the game on a Jordan Wright 6-yard TD run.
A successful PAT made the final score 30-13.
The Colonels put up a whopping 302 total yards of offense against just 180 for Tilghman.
Henderson’s run game dominated with 224 of those yards, while the home team suffered for negative 27 yards. The Blue Tornado control the pass game with 207 receiving yards to just 78 receiving yards for the Colonels.
James completed 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 177 yards, Crowe added 30 yards. JoeAvion Starks hauled in four receptions for 54 yards to lead the Blue Tornado, Campbell added 37 receiving yards, Banks Lafont added 32, Shemari Thomas had 24. Joemari Starks had 22, LeBran McMullen had 14, Kharentez Moore had 13 and Malachi Rider had 11.
Tilghman will be back at home next week to take on undefeated Trigg County (6-0).
