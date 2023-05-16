The Second District postseason tournament kicked off at Edward Jones Field on Monday night, with the longtime rivalry between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and St. Mary Vikings continuing on the baseball diamond. With both program’s seasons at risk of ending, Tilghman and St. Mary fought for seven innings, but in the end, the Blue Tornado came out on top with a 4-2 victory.

The Blue Tornado will meet with a very familiar foe on Tuesday night in the Second District championship against the hosting McCracken County Mustangs. The Mustangs and Tornado will represent the district in the First Region tournament set to kick off next week.

