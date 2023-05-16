The Second District postseason tournament kicked off at Edward Jones Field on Monday night, with the longtime rivalry between the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and St. Mary Vikings continuing on the baseball diamond. With both program’s seasons at risk of ending, Tilghman and St. Mary fought for seven innings, but in the end, the Blue Tornado came out on top with a 4-2 victory.
The Blue Tornado will meet with a very familiar foe on Tuesday night in the Second District championship against the hosting McCracken County Mustangs. The Mustangs and Tornado will represent the district in the First Region tournament set to kick off next week.
Levin East worked the mound for the Blue Tornado and clinched his ticket to the regional tournament and district championship. The senior kept his season alive, striking out 10 of 29 batters in seven innings and on 95 pitches. East allowed eight hits and two runs (earned) in the contest.
St. Mary’s Luke Heath took the loss, working six innings on the mound for the Vikings on 80 pitches. The senior allowed five hits, four runs (three earned), and walked three.
Brett Haas kicked off the matchup with a leadoff single to left field. However, the Vikings went down in order to end the first inning’s visiting half. At the bottom of the first, East ripped a single to center field with two outs but was left stranded at second base as Gunner Massey grounded out to conclude the first.
Despite the loss, Haas patrolled the infield and was offensive kryptonite against the Blue Tornado. The sophomore went 4-for-4 with two RBI, including a solo home run over the left field fence in the top of the third inning.
Tilghman struck in the bottom of the second inning, plating four runs. Caleb Payne led off the home half of the inning with a five-pitch walk. However, Payne became the first out as he was advancing to home on Burke Waggoner’s fielder’s choice. Despite Payne being out, the Blue Tornado continued its momentum in the inning.
Stone Crowe, Anias Nunn, and Devin Kiebler hit three consecutive singles. The hits by Crowe and Nunn allowed Tilghman to take a 2-0 lead, scoring Waggoner and Jack James. Jalen Seay grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Crowe and Nunn to score and make it 4-0.
With two outs in the top of the third inning, Haas ripped the solo shot to take back one of Paducah Tilghman’s runs. Landre Smiles kept the inning going with two outs, reaching on an error by the Blue Tornado. Unfortunately, the St. Mary threat ended with Landon Durbin flying out.
The score remained frozen at 4-1 until the top of the seventh inning. Zack Krueger led off the final inning with a line drive single right up the middle, landing in center field. The next batter, Luke Sims, singled to left field, allowing Krueger to move to second base. The following two batters, Avry Duncan and Austin Duncan, struck out for the first and second outs of the inning, allowing the Blue Tornado to be one out away from heading to the championship game.
Haas continued to shine in the contest, ripping an RBI single to left field, allowing Krueger to score. On the throw from the outfield, Sims advanced to third base, and Haas made it to second. However, the Blue Tornado secured a ticket to the regional tournament as Smiles struck out to end the contest.
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will face the McCracken County Mustangs on Tuesday night at Edward Jones Field, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. The Blue Tornado sits with a 19-9 record as the season continues into the postseason.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 4, ST. MARY 2STMS 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 — 2-8-4
PTHS 0 4 0 0 0 0 X — 4-5-2
WP: L. East; LP: L. Heath
TB: STM — B. Haas 7, Z. Krueger 2, L. Smiles 1, L. Sims 1; PTHS — S. Crowe 1, D. Kiebler 1, L. East 1, A. Nunn 1, B. Waggoner 1
SB: STM — L. Smiles, B. Haas, Z. Krueger; PTHS — B. Waggoner 2, J. Seay, L. East, C. Payne
CS: STM — B. Haas; PTHS — S. Crowe
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (19-9); St. Mary (14-10-1)
