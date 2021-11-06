Paducah Tilghman High School hosted Trigg County for the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Blue Tornado had their fair share of mistakes which kept them from running away with the game early, but they persevered and pulled out the 55-22 win to stay alive another week.
The Blue Tornado started out aggressive with several onside kicks when given the opportunity and were successful on the first, thanks to Paul McKnight. The first of several would have been touch downs was reversed after a costly call in the back, followed by an interception kept Tilghman off the board until late in the first quarter. A pick six by senior Leyton Patterson got the home team on the board with 4:17 left in the first quarter.
Trigg answered right back after recovering the Tilghman onside kick when junior Kelsey Parham ran the ball in for a TD to tie the game up before the first quarter came to an end.
It took the Blue Tornado one play to kick off the second quarter to score thanks to a pass from Jack James to Darionte Ragsdale for a 56-yard touchdown and the 14-7 lead.
“We are pushing our guys to be competitive,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “It (penalties) always happens in critical, crucial points for us and we’ve gotta quit doing that and we’ve gotta grow that part of our game.”
The game was soon all tied up at 14 after Trigg County’s Jhaden Vaughn brought home the touchdown on a well-covered fourth and nine play with 9:27 left in the half.
Another Blue Tornado penalty brought back what would have been another touchdown on fourth and five yards resulting in a turnover on downs a play later.
Tilghman had a plethora of players make big plays throughout the night including two touchdown plays by LeBran McMullen and Ragsdale, big defensive plays by Jequan Warren who pulled in an interception and forced/recovered a fumble for important field position for the Blue Tornado.
Another player who pulled in a pair of touchdowns was Tilghman senior Camdon Marshall, one on a 5-yard TD pass and another on a long 84-yard run after the pass from James.
With just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter, a short run up the middle by Tilghman’s Kharentez Moore gave the Blue Tornado the 48-14 lead. In an attempt to start a running clock the rest of the game, Tilghman attempted the 2-point conversion but couldn’t pull it off.
Quickly after, the home team forced a turnover on downs.
The last successful scoring play of the game for the Blue Tornado came as Ragsdale’s second and final touchdown on a 13-yard run to cap the game at 55 points.
“I’ve never had that many players that can make the play on their own, no matter what play we call, they can go and do it,” Thompson said. “It’s special, we have the pieces here, when we lock in and decide we want to be in the mix, we can be in the mix, we can control our destiny.”
Trigg capped off the night with 30 seconds remaining on the clock with a touchdown from Jerimyah Shearer and a successful 2-point conversion to get the Wildcats to their final, 22 points. The Blue Tornado will advance to the next round of the Class 3A playoffs to play Union County on Friday, Nov. 12.
The last time the two teams played was on Oct. 15 where the Braves claimed the 21-19 victory at Tilghman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.