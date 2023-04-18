Tilghman

The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado brought home their first of what they hope to be many Kentucky 2A — Section 1 titles to come over the weekend as they defeated Trigg County 10-3 in the title game.

 Photo courtesy of Mikey Myers

The Paducah Tilghman softball team made history over the weekend, becoming the first softball team from the school to make the Kentucky 2A state tournament. Defeating Trigg County 10-3 was the ticket for the Lady Blue Tornado, as the win earned them the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 title and a spot in the state tournament.

“It was what we have been building towards,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Mikey Myers said. “We’ve taken baby steps, we had to learn how to win after losing some games earlier in the season that I felt like we should have won. But we are just carving out ways to get W’s and keep going forward.”

