The Paducah Tilghman softball team made history over the weekend, becoming the first softball team from the school to make the Kentucky 2A state tournament. Defeating Trigg County 10-3 was the ticket for the Lady Blue Tornado, as the win earned them the Kentucky 2A — Section 1 title and a spot in the state tournament.
“It was what we have been building towards,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Mikey Myers said. “We’ve taken baby steps, we had to learn how to win after losing some games earlier in the season that I felt like we should have won. But we are just carving out ways to get W’s and keep going forward.”
So far in their 2A journey, the Lady Blue Tornado have defeated Webster 4-3, handing the Lady Trojans their first loss of the season. They followed that up with a dominant 11-1 win over Hopkins County Central and capped off the section with the 10-3 win over the Lady Wildcats.
Of course their 2A journey is far from over. Their toughest ‘baby step’ still awaits them as they take on the 2022 Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Softball State Tournament runners-up in Lexington Catholic.
So far this season, the Lady Knights sit on a 6-4 record and the Lady Blue Tornado sit at 11-5.
“We’ll just go up there and compete, see exactly where we do stand,” Myers said. “Everybody has their day, but we are going to have to stay humble. This will be an outstanding opportunity for these girls, especially our four seniors, and it’s something I wanted us to accomplish as the first team to make it to the state tournament.”
While their 6-4 record isn’t quite the same as their 30-7 record from last season, the Lady Knights still boast a key weapon and plenty of season yet to play. They return the 2022 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year in Abby Hammond.
So far this season the sophomore hurler holds a 1.68 ERA, has pitched 62.2 innings, has allowed 49 hits, 29 runs and struck out 92 batters.
Mia Bobbitt has led the pitching effort so far this season for Tilghman. The sophomore holds a 2.22 ERA, has pitched 60 innings, has allowed 52 hits, 33 runs and has struck out 29 opponents.
“This is a one-and-done tournament so you have to show up. On any given day somebody can send you home so you have to show up ready to play every game,” Myers said.
The battle will take place on Friday, April 21 at Jack Fisher Park in Owensboro, KY with the first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. If they win that game they will turn around to play the semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. and the championship game will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
