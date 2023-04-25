Caleb Payne vs Graves

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado defeated Graves County 8-0 on Monday evening. Caleb Payne got the start on the mound for the Blue Tornado and he silenced the Eagles bats as he pitched five innings and allowed just three hits.

 CONNOR CAPITO | For The Sun

On Monday evening, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Graves County for a contest with the Eagles. The Blue Tornado shut out the Eagles 8-0.

The game opened with the Blue Tornado drawing a walk and a hit by pitch from the top two hitters in their lineup, Levin East and Jaylen Seay respectively. Seay would later score the game’s first run on a sacrifice fly by Gunner Massey. On that same play, Eagles right fielder Coby Mullins threw out Hank James at third, after he attempted to tag up and advance from second base, for a double play to get the Eagles out of the inning.

