The Paducah Tilghman wrestling team placed second overall in the individual wrestling regionals on Saturday, finishing behind host Union County.
Tilghman finished with a team score of 215.
Eli Peyton won the 132-pound weight class in the First Region after going a perfect 3-0 on the day.
In his quarterfinal match, Peyton defeated Zach Cornett of Christian County by pin in the first round. In the semifinals, he defeated McCracken County’s Hunter Hawthorne by pin again in the first round. In the first place championship match, Peyton won on a technical fall, defeating Caldwell County’s Riley Johnson.
“Eli Peyton is the example,” Tilghman wrestling head coach Seth Livingston said. “We talk about it with our guys all the time. If you want to lead, you have to be the example for what is right. Eli is that guy for us, and we’re excited to watch him compete in the coming weeks.”
In the 145-pound weight class, Malachi Rider got a first-round bye and won his semi and first-place matches by pin to give him the regional title. He defeated Ronald McGee of Hopkinsville and Mason Kellett of Christian County to earn the regional crown.
Jayden Frazier (126 pounds), David Conner (152), Seth Slayton (160) and Uriah Virzi (220) all placed second in their respective weight classes after falling in their first-place matches.
In his semifinal match, Virzi had his biggest win when he defeated A.J Harvey of Christian County. Virzi won by major decision, and in that match at 220 pounds, looked agile and quick off the start.
Harvey, despite having a height advantage, looked like he couldn’t keep the pace that Virzi had in the match. Harvey seemed to get worn down the longer that match went, which led to Virzi’s win.
“Any time you have success, the fear of losing it can creep in,” Livingston said. “When that happens, you try to hold on to a win instead of going out and taking it. We saw that with Uriah on Saturday. For a freshman, he’s a very mature young man, and I have no doubt that he will learn from it going forward.”
Christopher Mooney (170 pounds) was the sole third-place finisher for Paducah Tilghman. Mooney had to wrestle four times to get to third place. His only loss came in the semifinals to Union County.
Mooney went on and won his next two matches over Trigg County’s Anthony Hall and McCracken County’s Alex Schlei, both by pin.
Jack James (138 pounds), Spencer Redwine (182), Jimmy Mooney (195) and Matthew Mooney (285) all placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
The top four wrestlers of each weight class advance to semi-state. Paducah Tilghman will send 11 wrestlers to semi-state this Saturday at Owensboro Apollo.
