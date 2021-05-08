It didn’t result in a victory for the Paducah Tilghman baseball team, but junior pitcher Justin West accomplished a rare feat Wednesday night at McCracken County.
“There’s only 21 outs in a seven-inning game, and for 20 of those outs to be strikeouts is just insanely unheard of,” Tilghman head coach Tremayne Donald said.
That’s right, West struck out 20 Mustang batters over seven innings on the mound. Just how unheard of is that feat? It had only been done 13 other times in the history of Kentucky high school baseball. The last time that state-record, 20-strikeout game was achieved was in March 2017 by Apollo’s Brennen Krahwinkel.
“That’s saying something to be one of a few guys that have done that,” Donald said. “Some of those names have ended up making it to the big leagues, and for him to be in a fraternity like that is truly awesome.”
West allowed two runs, both of which were unearned, on just one hit and three walks over the span of 119 pitches. Unfortunately for the Blue Tornado, the offense provided just two runs of support, and the game went to extra innings tied 2-2. Sophomore Levin East pitched well in relief of West in the extra frames — “Levin came in and did a heck of a job keeping us in the game,” Donald said — but ended up ceding the walk-off single to McCracken’s Rivers Moffatt in the bottom of the 12th for the 3-2 Mustang victory.
“To lose a game like that is not a good feeling for me or the kids,” Donald said. “For the kids to fight and battle and compete like they did for 12 innings and to not come out on top when we outplayed them (McCracken) was truly sad. But I can’t be any more proud of my kids.”
Donald spoke with The Sun on Thursday morning to reflect on Wednesday’s game and West’s performance. The Mustangs are no slouch of an opponent — they’re ranked No. 4 in the KHSAA’s RPI standings and boast a team batting average of .342 even after hitting .079 Wednesday — making what West did all the more impressive. Donald just wished it had come in a victory.
“I’m truly blessed and very appreciative that I have the chance to get to coach such a great kid like him,” he said. “I hate it for Justin that he put on a performance like that and he was not able to get the win that he deserved to have.”
West, a University of Louisville commit, entered the weekend leading the state in strikeouts (85) and strikeouts per seven innings (19.44). Over seven starts and 35 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed just four earned runs on 20 hits and 17 walks and has a 4-0 record and a 0.79 ERA.
Speaking with The Sun on Thursday afternoon, West said he entered the game at McCracken not wanting to change anything from the recipe that had led him to having so much success on the mound this season.
“Going in, I just knew that I had to get ahead of hitters. I didn’t want to fall behind in counts,” he said. “I just wanted to pitch to contact and throw strikes.”
While he may have been pitching to contact, McCracken’s batters weren’t connecting very often. But even as the strikeouts continued to pile up, West had no idea where he stood in terms of chasing the state record.
“I wasn’t really thinking about the strikeouts,” he said. “I was just thinking about getting the next guy (out) and keeping them (McCracken) to slim to no runs to keep my team in the game.”
West did just that, giving the Blue Tornado a solid chance at just their second all-time victory over the Mustangs. Tilghman fell to 1-20 in the all-time series with McCracken after falling 8-4 at home on April 27. The 2A state champs were much more competitive in Wednesday’s matchup.
“In the last game (against McCracken), we just had a bad game where we were coming off of a big weekend (of winning the 2A championship). This time, we came prepared and had our foot on the gas,” West said. “We didn’t get the timely hits that we needed, but I was there to keep my team in the game by doing my job.”
West may have been just doing his job, but it was no ordinary outing, as it ended with him tying those 13 other players in attaining a state record for strikeouts in a game.
“It’s great to be up there with those guys,” West said. “I saw the names, and those guys are legit. They’re the top of the top in Kentucky, and that’s where I want to be.”
It’s a performance and a game that West said he would “for sure” always remember.
“This is a great statement for Tilghman that we can play with the big teams and that we aren’t scared to suit up against the big guys,” he said. “Even though we didn’t win, it still builds a bunch of confidence and shows our team that we can grind it out with anybody. We’ll go into the postseason with a chip on our shoulder that nobody can beat us.”
Donald said he too would “without a doubt” always remember Wednesday’s game. But it wouldn’t surprise him to see a similar outing from West somewhere down the line.
“That was the first, but it won’t be the last time that he puts on a performance like that,” he said. “He’s got it in him, and I’m just waiting to see what he does next.”
