When he was 10 years old, Jarmorie Sabbs had a clear vision for his future. That vision became reality recently for the Paducah Tilghman senior.
“I told my mom when I was 10 that I was going to go to college to get a degree and play football, and it’s finally happening. I’m super excited. I’m speechless right now that I get to sign a paper to do what I love to do,” Sabbs told The Sun at a ceremony on May 11 when he signed to continue his academic and football careers at Campbellsville University.
Sabbs said three other schools — Maryville College, Rhodes College and Sewanee, all of which are in Tennessee — were also under consideration. But a welcoming atmosphere and an appealing scholarship package offer ultimately led him to signing with in-state school Campbellsville.
“Campbellsville made me feel at home, and everybody was very welcoming,” Sabbs said. “I told my mom that she won’t have to pay for anything, and that’s really why I chose Campbellsville.”
The Tigers are coming off a 1-6 season this past spring, but Sabbs believes he and his fellow incoming recruits can help lead a turnaround in the fall. They’re led by head coach Perry Thomas, who coached the Tilghman football team from 2000-2007. In that span, he guided the Blue Tornado to a 70-31 record, including eight playoff appearances, five district championships, two regional championships and two state semifinal appearances.
Sabbs’ coach at Tilghman, Jonathan Smith, described CU as a “great fit.”
“I think Coach Thomas is a great coach for him that understands the kind of player that he’s going to get, and I think Jarmorie will be successful,” Smith told The Sun at the signing ceremony.
This past season, in what turned out to be Smith’s final year as the Blue Tornado’s head coach, the 5-foot-9, 168-pound Sabbs tallied 51 tackles (19 solo) and three tackles for loss from his linebacker position.
He finished the season ranked fourth on the team in total tackles, but it was his dedication to the sport that stood out most to Smith.
“Jarmorie has always been willing to do whatever it takes in order to get on the field and play. He’s been that way going all the way back to his freshman year,” Smith said. “I have watched that kid walk to practice in 100-degree heat and in the middle of a rainstorm.”
As a junior, he even played through a torn meniscus.
“He started at fullback and middle linebacker for us, and anybody that knows anything about the game of football knows that those are two of the most physically demanding positions on the field,” Smith said. “For him to be able to do that week in and week out and never complain about it when his parents and the trainer and myself knew the amount of pain that he was in to be able to go out there and continue to deliver and take the beatings he was taking every Friday night tells me that he has all the intangibles beyond the game of football itself to be successful at the next level.”
Sabbs’ football career began when he was in third grade, and he has dedicated himself to the sport ever since. In high school, he started out as a hybrid tight end and linebacker before settling in at the latter position.
“I went from tight end to outside linebacker to tight end again, and I finally went back to linebacker and had a great game,” he said.
Sabbs credited former teammates Colbe Crim and Makel Askew for helping him develop as a football player. In 2018, Crim tallied a team-high 72 tackles while Askew led the team in rushing with 992 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Sabbs played some at running back that year and had a breakout game against Trigg County, rushing for 224 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-27 victory.
“That was pretty big for me because nobody knew who I was, and that’s when I made my impact on the team,” he said.
But, in the time since, he’s made his home on the defensive side of the ball and plans to play middle linebacker at Campbellsville.
“They like how I track the football and how I don’t give up on things,” Sabbs said of what the CU coaching staff told him during the recruiting phase. “They said they were looking for a hard-hitting linebacker, and I told them that that’s what I am. And I told them that they would get nothing but work out of me, and they said, ‘We would love to have you.’ ”
Smith expects Sabbs to shine as a middle linebacker.
“Jarmorie is a violent athlete. To play at the next level, that has to be your mentality, and that’s who Jarmorie is,” he said. “He has a nose for the ball — he’s a ballhawk. He’s going to go in there and create chaos and try to find the ball later. He’s a human wrecking ball. At the next level, I think he will really excel.”
Another aspect that sets Sabbs apart from other players is his knowledge of the game, Smith said.
“He’s one of those guys that wants to know more than just his position. He wants to know how the other positions around him relate to his position, which is really what separates him in terms of how to make him a smarter player on the field,” he said. “When you’re a smarter player on the field because you understand everybody else’s positions around you, it allows you to play more freely. You don’t really have to think or analyze what it is you’re trying to do when the ball is snapped. You understand everybody else’s responsibility, and that allows you to just go.”
Sabbs, who plans to major in business management at CU, said he hasn’t been told whether he’ll get much playing time as a freshman this fall.
What he does know is that he’s ready to join his new teammates and get to work for what he hopes is a successful 2021 season for the Tigers.
“Nothing is promised at the next level, so you have to go in there and work for it,” he said. “I’m going to work hard for a starting spot, and if I don’t get it, I’m just going to keep working and do whatever the team needs me to do.”
CU’s season begins Sept. 4 at home against Union College.
The Tigers play in the Mid-South Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.