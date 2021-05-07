As the story goes, Paducah Tilghman’s Chandler McDonald was found crying in the school parking lot wanting to quit playing football as a freshman. But he didn’t quit. Now a senior, he’s signed to play the sport for four more years at Georgetown College.
“In your freshman year, it’s a different world coming into high school where everybody is bigger and faster and stronger and more mentally prepared than you are. And the seniors kind of picked on me a little bit in my freshman year, so it was hard on me emotionally and physically,” McDonald said. “But, eventually, I grew and became stronger and faster and more mentally prepared, and I became more of a leader in my junior and senior years. That made me love the game because if you become mentally prepared and physically prepared, it’s easy.”
McDonald spoke with The Sun on Thursday afternoon during a ceremony in the Paducah Tilghman High School courtyard where he signed his letter of intent to continue his athletic and academic careers at Georgetown College. He said Thursday marked the culmination of a nearly lifelong dream.
“I grew up wanting to play college football. I watched it on TV and said, ‘I want to be on that field. I want to be on TV,’ ” he said. “It’s just always been a dream of mine.”
McDonald’s football career began back in third grade in the Paducah-based Tornado League. He went on to play at Paducah Middle School and Paducah Tilghman High School and got his first varsity start as a sophomore. Playing along the offensive line, he was the Blue Tornado’s starting right tackle as a sophomore and junior before moving to left tackle as a senior. He also saw some playing time as a defensive lineman this past season, compiling 19 tackles.
While he has proven he can play along the line on both sides of the ball, McDonald’s future is as an offensive lineman. He said Georgetown’s coaches told him they liked his size at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds as well as what he would add skill-wise to their O-line.
“You can’t teach size, and they said that I’m fairly aggressive, and that’s what they need,” he said.
McDonald ended up choosing Georgetown over Campbellsville University, which also expressed an interest in him. After visiting Campbellsville, he reached out to Georgetown, which led to recruitment efforts by that school. And after visiting Georgetown and meeting with some of the football coaches and players, he was sold.
“I love the coaching staff there. Coach (Bill) Cronin is an amazing man, and I love Coach (Steve) Hill, who’s the offensive line coach,” McDonald said. “I met some of the players that I’ll be playing with, and they brought me in and treated me like family and made me feel at home.”
He also felt comfortable with the size of the school, which sits on 104 acres and has an enrollment of approximately 1,500 students.
“It’s a fairly small campus,” he said. “I love how it’s a small, tight-knit school.”
At Georgetown, McDonald plans to major in biology as part of a pre-dental track with the goal of pursuing dental school down the road.
As for his football future with the Georgetown Tigers, who play in the Mid-South Conference at the NAIA level, he believes he’s been prepared well by PTHS offensive line coach Matt Wallace and former head coach Jonathan Smith. He highlighted Smith’s coaching style as one that should make for an easy transition into playing at the college level.
“Coach Smith has pushed me and coached me a lot like a college coach would. He doesn’t sugarcoat things — he tells it like it is,” he said. “He always told me, ‘You’re either going to get the job done or go home and sit.’ That’s how a college coach treats you, and that’s how I expect to be coached.”
Will he get to play much as a freshman at Georgetown? That’s still to be determined, McDonald said.
“I’ll just have to feel it out and go through their workouts and prove who I am when I get up there,” he said.
No matter what lies ahead, though, McDonald has his sights set on accomplishing his academic and athletic goals.
“I want to graduate and follow through with my career and eventually go to dental school, and athletically, I want to prove that I can play as a freshman,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.